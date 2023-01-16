"Shameful performance"- Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar misfire in PSG's shock 1-0 defeat against Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 1-0 defeat against Rennes in Ligue 1 as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe failed to produce the goods away from home.

Mbappe didn't start the game for the Parisians as Christophe Galtier handed Hugo Ektike a rare start. The youngster, however, failed to make a notable impact. The French international was introduced in the 55th minute of the match in place of Ekitike and Rennes managed to take the lead moments later.

Captain Hamari Traore was the star of the show as he scored a beautiful goal for the hosts. He calmly converted Adrien Truffert's cross with a side-footed finish to break his deadlock in front of the home fans.

Mbappe had a gilt-edged opportunity soon after the goal. However, the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner surprisingly sent his effort way over the bar.

Neither Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, nor Lionel Messi could work their magic for Christophe Galtier's team. Despite their defeat, PSG remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table. The Parisians now have 47 points on the board after 19 games and lead second-placed Lens by only three points.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG's Ligue 1 away clash against Rennes:

☆TWENTEEN @V8MPlRE IT SEEMS LIKE NOBODY WANTS TO PASS THE BALL TO MBAPPÉ PROPERLY THESE DAYS. @PSG_inside IT SEEMS LIKE NOBODY WANTS TO PASS THE BALL TO MBAPPÉ PROPERLY THESE DAYS. @PSG_inside

gl.nii @nii_gl @PSGhub I said it removing mukiele was a mistake @PSGhub I said it removing mukiele was a mistake

Teca @TecaCorona105 @PSGhub Psg defense sucks, especially Marquinhos and vitinha @PSGhub Psg defense sucks, especially Marquinhos and vitinha

freddy @foreaIthistime hakimi & mbappe as soon as they get into that locker room hakimi & mbappe as soon as they get into that locker room https://t.co/mtnlanAWnc

klee @scorsunny mbappé l'a calmé instant bhahaha mbappé l'a calmé instant bhahaha https://t.co/xVcTF6sCLg

H.🍝 @mazikeenlu mbappé is so done with everyone mbappé is so done with everyone 💀 https://t.co/XLIrUCmAoh

pınar @zarfatiyorum messi neymar mbappe ananızı sikiyim messi neymar mbappe ananızı sikiyim

MESSICAB @Rodricardenass_ Mbappe y Sergio Ramos tirandole centros a Messi y a Neymar. Mamitaaaa. Mbappe y Sergio Ramos tirandole centros a Messi y a Neymar. Mamitaaaa.

Flowersloveher @flowersloveher @breathMessi21 Ekitike was really bad but in the last match he really doing well @breathMessi21 Ekitike was really bad but in the last match he really doing well

🇺🇸 @Ratnand3s @CANN0NBALLRUN He made the same old PSG esque signings last summer. Only worth it one’s were Ekitike and Mukiele @CANN0NBALLRUN He made the same old PSG esque signings last summer. Only worth it one’s were Ekitike and Mukiele

Owen 93 @Owen_Hood93 #SRFCPSG Faut faire la même banderole pour Neymar et Messi dégagez du club Faut faire la même banderole pour Neymar et Messi dégagez du club 😭 #SRFCPSG https://t.co/gkkOXpfJaD

Sharon Bradden @RoseofSharon737 @youarealoserfr Yeah it's funny that pass from Messi to Mbappe and he clearly missed. 🙄 @youarealoserfr Yeah it's funny that pass from Messi to Mbappe and he clearly missed. 🙄

Rodney @lukatroncic23 @PSG_English mbappe, messi, and ney should all transfer now this is embarrassing @PSG_English mbappe, messi, and ney should all transfer now this is embarrassing

Messi-AV5 @AV551992 @RG__66 The worst part is they do not take advantage of Messi. They have no identity. They have no formation nothing. But most basic of let’s get Messi the ball in dangerous areas is not there. No player is looking for Messi. Sucks @RG__66 The worst part is they do not take advantage of Messi. They have no identity. They have no formation nothing. But most basic of let’s get Messi the ball in dangerous areas is not there. No player is looking for Messi. Sucks

Jake🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 @jake__scfc @Pedro00777 @owenthfc__ you not been watching his game tonight? pocketed messi, neymar and mbappe all night. @Pedro00777 @owenthfc__ you not been watching his game tonight? pocketed messi, neymar and mbappe all night.

Antønin @AntoninJ7 Neymar inexistant, Messi introuvable, nos millieux trop peu créatif, bref comment veux tu proposer quelque chose. Neymar inexistant, Messi introuvable, nos millieux trop peu créatif, bref comment veux tu proposer quelque chose.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will have to find their feet quickly if PSG are to win the UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

PSG's attacking trio will have to find their form quickly if they are to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich is fast approaching and the Parisian giants have looked far from their best in recent weeks.

With the team at their disposal, the Parisians are one of the favorites to win the tournament. Yet another disappointing European campaign won't sit well with the fans.

They need all three of their superstar attackers firing on all cylinders to make a mark in Europe's elite cup competition. Neymar, Messi and Mbappe have been in good form this season and will look to produce the goods at the business end of the season to finally get their hands on club football's biggest prize.

Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals and has provided 14 assists in 20 games. Neymar, on the other hand, has scored 15 goals and has provided 13 assists in 21 games. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 20 goals and has provided five assists in 23 games.

Only time will tell if PSG can get their hands on the UCL, but as things stand, they'll look to overcome a mini-slump and get their Ligue 1 campaign back on track after a shock defeat to Rennes.

