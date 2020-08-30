Shanghai SIPG vs Tianjin Teda prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The second of two matches in the Chinese Super League on August 31 sees Group B pacesetter Shanghai SIPG take on Tianjin Teda at the Suzhou City Stadium.

The two teams have undergone completely contrasting fortunes this season. Shanghai SIPG is unbeaten with five wins and two draws while Tianjin Teda is yet to get off the mark.

In fact, Shanghai SIPG remains the only undefeated side in the competition. The 3-0 victory over Chongqing Lifan proved just how lethal its front three can be.

Shanghai is not just beating the opposition, it is dominating the entire game and putting forth all-round performances that are usually associated with champions.

Tianjin Teda heads into this game following a spell of five straight losses. The relegation-threatened side also has the worst defence in the group, having conceded a staggering 17 goals in just seven matches played so far.

The club's record against Shanghai is not likely to lift its spirits either, as Tianjin Teda is winless in its last 15 matches against Shanghai SIPG in all competitions.

Shanghai SIPG vs Tianjin Teda: Head-to-head

Shanghai SIPG has never lost a game to Tianjin Teda, such has been its supremacy against the bottom-dwellers. The former has won 10 matches out of the 15 played between the two sides.

Shanghai SIPG vs Tianjin Teda: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shanghai SIPG: W-W-D-W-D

Tianjin Teda: L-L-L-L-L

Shanghai SIPG vs Tianjin Teda: Team News

Hulk is expected to return to the Shanghai SIPG starting XI

Shanghai SIPG

The Group B leader has no injury concerns ahead of this game. In good news for the club, Hulk is also poised to return to the fold.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Johnathan should line up alongside Frank Acheampong upfront for Tianjin Teda

Tianjin Teda

Perhaps for the first time this season, Tianjin Teda has the luxury of calling upon both its forwards in Frank Acheampong and Johnathan Aparecido da Silva. Lei Tenglong, meanwhile, remains a long-term casualty.

Injured: Lei Tenglong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai SIPG vs Tianjin Teda: Probable XI

Shanghai SIPG predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yan Junling; Wei Zhen, He Guan, Fu Huan; Lu Wenjun, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Wang Shenchao; Oscar; Hulk, Marko Arnautovic

Tianjin Teda Predicted XI (4-4-2): Du Jia; Zhao Honglue, Liu Yang, Felix Bastians, Bai Yuefeng; Zheng Kaimu, Guo Hao, Rong Hao, Liu Ruofan; Johnathan, Frank Acheampong

Shanghai SIPG vs Tianjin Teda: Match Prediction

It's hard to look beyond a Shanghai SIPG win, simply because the Chinese Super League giant has shown massive intent in the season and is producing some of the best football in the division. The team is brimming with confidence, and dispatching a hapless Tianjin Teda shouldn't be a difficult mission.

Predicted score: Shanghai SIPG 3-0 Tianjin Teda

