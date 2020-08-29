Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande is set to go toe-to-toe with Shanghai Shenhua in a blockbuster Chinese Super League clash tomorrow, August 30, at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base.

The champions endured a disappointing draw against basement club Dalian Pro last time out. Evergrande will be desperate to bounce back after the same, as it aims to strengthen its place at the top of the table. The team has set the pace with five wins, one draw and a loss.

Consistency is proving hard to come by for Shanghai Shenhua, however, as it is unable to pull together a string of wins. Shenhua is in fourth place, but will regret not coming away with the three points against the likes of Henan Jianye and Guangzhou R&F.

Shanghai Shenhua has lost seven of its last eight matches against Guangzhou Evergrande in all competitions, which is another worrying sign for them.

Also read: Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande: Head-to-head

Chinese Super League giant Guangzhou Evergrande has enjoyed a mammoth advantage over Shanghai Shenhua in past matches. Across a total of 24 games played between the two, the former has come out on top 17 times. Shenhua has only won on four occasions, while both teams have shared the spoils three times.

Advertisement

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shanghai Shenhua: D-L-W-D-W

Guangzhou Evergrande: D-W-W-L-W

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande: Team News

Stephan El Shaarawy will not feature for Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai Shenhua

Both sides have a host of players missing. The biggest blow to Shanghai Shenhua will be the absence of star forward Stephan El Shaarawy, who recently departed for international duty with Italy.

Kim Shin-Wook's injury continues to trouble the team, while Shenhua will also enter the game without Zeng Cheng and Feng Xiaoting as the pair face their former side.

Injuries: Kim Shin-Wook

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Stephan El Shaarawy, Zeng Cheng and Feng Xiaoting

Zhang Lingpeng is suspended for Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande

Luo Guofo and Liao Lisheng will continue their spell on the sidelines, while Zhang Lingpeng is suspended. Wei Shihao is another player unlikely to feature as he is a fitness doubt.

Injured: Luo Guofo, Liao Lisheng

Doubtful: Wei Shihao

Suspended: Zhang Linpeng

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande: Probable XI

Shanghai Shenhua predicted XI (4-4-2): Li Shuai; Zhao Mingjian, Zhu Chenjie, Bi Jinhao, Wen Jiabao; Cao Yunding, Peng Xinli, Qian Jiegei, Giovanni Moreno; Zhu Baojie, Yang Xu

Guangzhou Evergrande predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Mei Fang, Jiang Guangtai, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Talisca, Xu Xin, Paulinho, Yang Liyu; Ai Kesen

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande: Match Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande could prove too good for a side that is still finding its feet in the tournament. Evergrande's in-game management, sharpness in turnover of possession and the sheer quality in its ranks will fire the champions to their sixth win of the season.

Predicted score: Shanghai Shenhua 1-3 Guangzhou Evergrande

Also read: Jiangsu Suning vs Henan Jianye prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020