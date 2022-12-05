Xherdan Shaqiri is wary of the threat Cristiano Ronaldo poses as Switzerland prepare to take on Portugal in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent last month after starting in just four Premier League games this season. However, he has been the go-to man for manager Fernando Santos in the national team.

The former Real Madrid attacker started in all three of his team's World Cup group-stage matches. He is expected to lead the line once again when the 2016 UEFA Euros winners take on Schweizer Nati on December 6.

So far, he has scored just once in the tournament, which came via a spot-kick against Ghana in his team's 3-2 group stage win.

However, Shaqiri is aware of the damage that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is capable of causing.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the last 16 tie, the former Liverpool winger said (h/t GOAL):

“You cannot write off Cristiano, he is one of the best players in the world together with (Lionel) Messi. This guy can score any second, any minute, he has experience and everyone knows how important he is for Portugal and for his team.”

This is likely to be the 37-year-old's last appearance in the World Cup. He will want to end it in the best possible manner and win the coveted trophy for the first time in the nation's history.

The Swiss' 1-0 win against Cameroon and a 3-2 victory against Serbia were sandwiched between the loss against Brazil by a solitary goal. They are more than capable of holding their own against top teams.

Switzerland aware that Portugal are more than just Cristiano Ronaldo at this FIFA World Cup

Shaiqiri did not discount the threat that Portugal pose without Cristiano Ronaldo either. He added via the aforementioned source:

"We have to know also the other players because it is not only Ronaldo, they have very good players, young players who can make a big difference and we need to give really a very good performance because it's knockout and anything can happen in the 95-100 minutes and we are looking forward to it."

Shaqiri will be the man to watch out for when manager Fernando Santos' team takes to the pitch. The Chicago Fire playmaker, apart from Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, is the only player to score in the last three World Cups.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes