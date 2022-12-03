Shaqiri joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to set unique FIFA World Cup record after Switzerland win over Serbia

Switzerland attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in an elite club after his goal in his side's clash with Serbia at the FIFA World Cup.

Shaqiri, 31, scored the opener in Switzerland's pulsating 3-2 victory over Serbia in Group G.

The former Liverpool forward smashed home a left-footed strike into the bottom right-hand corner of Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's net.

He is one of only three players to score in each of the last three FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The other two? Argentine icon Lionel Messi and Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shaqiri has also netted at five major tournaments for Switzerland, including the previous two European Championships.

Ronaldo is the only other player to have achieved this feat.

His strike against Serbia was vital for Nati as they secured qualification to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

The Serbs equalized through Aleksandr Mitrovic's fine header in the 26th minute before Dusan Vlahovic grabbed another for Dragan Stojković's side in the 35th minute.

Breel Embolo got Switzerland back into the game in the 44th minute before Remo Freuler scored a crucial winner in the 48th minute.

The Swiss finished second in Group G and will now face Portugal in the Round of 16, where Shaqiri will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo.

