"Sharp, fast, strong as well" - Arsenal player names Liverpool superstar as the toughest player he's ever faced

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has named Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as the toughest player he has ever come up against.

The Ukraine international made this known during a recent YouTube Podcast with 5magazine.

Salah is widely regarded as one of Europe's most lethal forwards due to his exceptional performances in recent seasons. He has been the fulcrum of Liverpool's attack since arriving in 2017 for £36.9 million from AS Roma.

The 31-year-old Egypt international has since gone on to score 186 goals for the Reds, registering a further 81 assists in 308 appearances.

Salah is known for his impeccable pace, strength, and ruthless finishing in front of goal, which has made him a nightmare for many teams and defenders.

One such defender who has admitted to having difficulties playing against Salah is Arsenal's Zinchenko. The Ukrainian recently labeled Salah as the toughest player he has come up against.

When asked who the hardest opponent he has ever faced via 5magazine podcast, Zinchenko replied:

"Mohamed Salah."

He continued:

"So sharp, fast, strong,as well. He can go both sides, left and right. So I will say, you never expect what he's going to do. When you give him space, and when he turns, it's so hard to stop him."

Zinchenko has faced Salah four times, winning twice, losing once and drawing once.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian winger is currently being linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer. Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are rumored to be considering making an offer for Salah. He could potentially become one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Arabian pro league.

Salah has so far scored one goal and registered two assists in three Premier League games for Liverpool this season.

Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission about Liverpool's incredible comeback

The German manager has labeled his side's 2-1 win against Newcastle United as one of the best victories he has witnessed since taking charge of Liverpool. Klopp even went on to say that the win eclipsed his side's historic UCL victory over Barcelona at Anfield in 2019.

Two late goals from substitute Darwin Nunez, were enough to ensure that 10-men Reds picked up all three points against Newcastle on August 27. They came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Speaking to Skysports after the game, Klopp said:

"If it was one of my best victories as a coach? Certainly! It was more difficult than the Barcelona game because we were not at Anfield. Oh my god - how much I enjoyed that. At half-time I said if we can turn this it is something we can tell our grandkids. I see mine in 10 days so I can tell them."

He concluded:

"With 10 men, in my history with over 1000 [matches] I never had something like that in that way. Against a team like Newcastle. In an atmosphere like that."

The victory meant that Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the league after three games so far. They have also picked up seven points out of a possible nine.