“She drags herself into the shopping center wearing fur coats” – TV star close to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother hits out at Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese TV personality Leo Caeiro has said that Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is very comfortable with her luxurious lifestyle in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in the world, earning €200 million a year at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. However, there have been suggestions that the superstar is not pleased with life in the Middle East.

It emerged earlier this month that the Portuguese icon is considering an exit from Al-Nassr despite only arriving in December. His partner Rodriguez, meanwhile, is reportedly keen to return to Spain.

Portuguese TV host Duarte Siopa addressed the matter on the show Manha CM on Monday (May 15). He said Ronaldo's girlfriend and children are not enjoying their time in Saudi Arabia.

"Gio (Georgina Rodriguez) and the children do not feel very comfortable there. They were very conditioned," Siopa said on Portuguese television channel Correio da Manha TV (via A Televisao).

However, Caeiro, who joined Siopa in the studio, contradicted his colleague's statement by saying that Rodriguez has been living a luxurious life in Riyadh. The popular TV personality added that Ronaldo's partner is constantly seen shopping in malls.

"But now they feel (comfortable in Saudi Arabia)," Caeiro said. "Georgina spends the day at the mall. She feels comfortable, really relaxed. If she didn't feel, she wouldn't be walking around all day. She drags herself into the shopping center wearing fur coats."

Caeiro's claims prompted Siopa to ask what else Rodriguez does in Saudi Arabia, to which the former replied:

"Nothing else, she (Georgina Rodriguez) also doesn't need to do anything. ... she has everything."

Apart from being a TV personality, Caeiro appears to be close to Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro. He has often shared images with Aveiro on Instagram.

Leo Caeiro previously made huge claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

This is not the first time Leo Caeiro has commented on Georgina Rodriguez and her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The TV personality claimed in April that the pair are likely to break up soon. Caeiro said that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'fed up' with the model and added that they will not get married.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro has claimed that it is likely Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will break up. dlvr.it/SmvWN2 Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro has claimed that it is likely Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will break up. dlvr.it/SmvWN2

Rumors about a rift between the couple have been rife recently. However, Rodriguez appeared to put those claims to bed with a cryptic social media post last month:

"The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

Cristiano Ronaldo also addressed repotts about a split in a post on Instagram a fortnight ago. The Al-Nassr superstar posted an image of him kissing Rodriguez during a date.

The Portuguese icon, meanwhile has been preparing for Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Tai at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Tuesday (May 16).

Poll : 0 votes