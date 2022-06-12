"She is the friend of Riqui Puig's girlfriend" - Spanish media report more details about Gerard Pique's alleged relationship that caused breakup with Shakira

The well-publicized breakup between Barcelona star Gerard Pique and Colombian superstar Shakira continues to generate headlines. Latest reports from Spanish media outlets have suggested that a friend of Riqui Puig's girlfriend could have been one of the reasons behind the breakup.

Spanish outlet El Periodico (via Marca) have reported about the woman Pique has allegedly been involved with, saying:

"She is a friend of Riqui Puig's girlfriend [Gemma Iglesias], who we assume was the one who introduced them."

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Benfica is the favorite destination of Riqui Puig, if he leaves FC Barcelona.

Riqui Puig, 22, has struggled for regular playing time at Barcelona and has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window.

Many rumors and reports have emerged ever since Pique and Shakira broke up. One rumor which the Spanish media quickly termed false was that the veteran Barcelona defender was involved with teammate Gavi's mother.

Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vasquez, who were among the first to talk about the issue on their radio podcast, Mamarazzis, also gave some other details about the girl Pique was allegedly involved with, saying:

"She's 22 years old, she's blonde, she's a student and an event model."

The same source also went on to say that the girl's name reportedly started with a 'C'

Barcelona star Gerard Pique and Shakira released a joint statement confirming their breakup

Shakira and Gerard Pique released a joint statement which confirmed their split. Both asked for privacy and said that their children would be their first priority.

The statement read:

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The Colombian pop star and Pique reportedly first started dating each other after they met during the shooting of the 'Waka Waka' song at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Shakira and Gerard Pique have two sons. Their eldest son Milan was born in January 2013 while they welcomed their second son Sasha in January 2015.

