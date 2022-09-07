“She is so good” - Chelsea legend backs Emma Hayes to become next Blues boss following Thomas Tuchel sacking

Former Blues forward Pat Nevin believes women's team manager Emma Hayes is good enough to replace Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss following the German's exit.

Tuchel has paid the price for his team's slow start to the season. The German tactician and was sacked following their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener on Tuesday (September 6).

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel.

Owner Todd Boehly's decision to dismiss the man who led the club to their second European Cup last year has surprised many. However, Nevin has stated that he is not completely shocked. The former Blues winger added that he hopes Chelsea women's boss Emma Hayes will one day be given the men's job.

Hayes has an unbelievable record in charge of her current team. She has delivered five WSL titles while also winning the domestic treble in the 2020-21 season. Nevin told BBC Sport:

"I've often thought in times gone past there must be a possibility that Emma Hayes will get a big job. I think some people will talk about it and hope one day she does get that job. She is so good."

On the decision to sack Tuchel, who has won just three of their opening seven games this season, the ex-Scotland international added:

"It is a surprise but not a complete shock. We liked Tuchel, as a person and as a manager - they have been poor away from home so far this season."

"Whether or not that's because Tuchel hasn't been able to get the best out of them or if Boehly and the new owners wanted to get their own man in anyway, I'm not sure. They have changed a lot in 100 days after all."

Sripad @falsewinger Emma Hayes maybe? But I don't want to see her leaving the women's team. That's something special there, but she should be one of the names considered. Emma Hayes maybe? But I don't want to see her leaving the women's team. That's something special there, but she should be one of the names considered.

Deteriorating relationship with Chelsea players reportedly contributed to Thomas Tuchel's sacking

While Chelsea have lost their last three away games, the decision to sack Tuchel on the surface appears to be a knee-jerk reaction.

However, according to The Mail, the 49-year-old was beginning to lose support in the dressing room and his relationships with some players had collapsed.

The side's pitiful display in Zagreb in Tuchel's last game was an indicator that the players may need a fresh approach. The former PSG and Borussia Dortmund boss was appointed Chelsea boss in January of 2021, replacing Frank Lampard.

Tuchel went on to win the Champions League that season, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final. The German then guided the club to a third-place finish last season, despite the turbulent off-field troubles involving previous owner Roman Abramovich.

New owner Todd Boehly has now taken the decision to end the German's reign in charge despite spending over £200 million in the summer transfer window.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Despite being in charge of Chelsea for just 589 days, no manager has ever reached more major domestic/European finals with the Blues than Thomas Tuchel (4). Memorable. 4 - Despite being in charge of Chelsea for just 589 days, no manager has ever reached more major domestic/European finals with the Blues than Thomas Tuchel (4). Memorable. https://t.co/3OwFdv1cOi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar