"She wants to divide the common parts" - Laura Fe says Shakira is planning to erect walls in her house to prevent access to Gerard Pique's parents 

The breakup between pop-star Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has got messier. According to journalist Laura Fe (via MARCA), the Colombian pop-star is planning to erect a wall between the houses to deny access to her in-laws.

According to the aforementioned source, both Shakira and Pique's parents lived in the neighborhood of their own house. The three inteconnected houses are in the Municipality of Esplugues de Llobregat in the city of Barcelona.

The pop-star, though, wants to end association with her other family and wishes to cut access to all common areas of their property. She believes she is now no longer a part of the family, so there needs to be no communication with them.

Fe said about the same:

"Shakira is very seriously valuing incommunicating one house with the other. It is no longer her family, and she would want to divide the common parts."

According to The Metro, the duo first met in 2010 before that year's FIFA World Cup in South Africa. They met on the set of a music video, which turned out to be the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The pair made their relationship official a year later.

Both Shakira and Pique have now ended their relationship of 12 years. The pair put out a joint statement that read as follows (via NDTV):

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy."

The Barcelona man is also not having the best of times in his professional career. The 35-year-old defender ended the 2021-22 season early after suffering from an injury. The Spaniard could drop down the pecking order with the impending arrival of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, as per BBC.

Who is the myserty girl behind Gerard Pique and Shakira's split?

There have been no concrete reports on the girl reportedly behind the breakup between Gerard Pique and Shakira. According to MARCA, the girl is 22, and her name begins with C.

There were reports that a 22-year-old woman referred to as CM was the girl behind the split. However, that lady has denied any involvement in the split between the renowned couple.

