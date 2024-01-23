“Shock to the system” - Michael Owen offers honest opinion on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s injury

Michael Owen was seemingly surprised after learning about Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's muscle injury.

The 31-year-old winger will reportedly return to Anfield from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for further treatment and could miss up to a month's action (via HITC). This could be a huge blow to the Reds, who travel to Arsenal for an important Premier League fixture on February 4.

From the 2017/18 season onwards, Salah has missed just 11 games for club and country. Providing his opinion on the situation, Owen told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

"He simply doesn’t get injured, does he?!. So, it’s a bit of a shock to the system, at the moment."

“It’s not the worst of runs for Liverpool. This Arsenal game could be a real tough one. You think they could comfortably win the other games. Chelsea at home isn’t easy. But you think they could win the other games without a Mo Salah."

In the Egypt international's absence, the Merseysiders were able to complete a resounding 4-0 victory away at Bournemouth on Sunday (January 21). Owen added:

"Of course, the League Cup final could be a huge game as well. You would like to think, by all reports, that he would be back for that. But hamstring injuries are notoriously, you don’t want to re-injure yourself."

"Of course, when you are going for the title and you are so important like he is, then you don’t want to be missing any games.”

The Carabao Cup final is set to take place on February 25. Liverpool lead Fulham 2-1 going into the second leg of the semi-final scheduled to take place on Wednesday (January 24).

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently top of the Premier League, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Salah has been pivotal to the Reds' success this season, bagging 14 goals and eight assists in the English top flight.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's agent provides insight into potential AFCON return

Burnley FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Mohamed Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has cast doubt over the return of his client to the AFCON after sustaining a muscle injury. He claimed that the only chance of the winger's return is on completing intensive rehabilitation at Liverpool.

Addressing the attacker's injury, Issa said (via BBC Sport):

"He will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games. His best chance at participating in the current Afcon is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit."

Egypt have qualified for the AFCON's round of 16 stage but Salah's best chance of featuring again in the tournament would be if his side were to make the final, scheduled for February 11. The Egyptian has bagged a goal and an assist from his two appearances in this year's AFCON.