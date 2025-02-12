"Shocking failure of management", "What a travesty" - Arsenal fans slam board after Kai Havertz is ruled out for rest of the season

Arsenal fans have laid into the club's hierarchy for their failure to sign a striker in the January transfer window. Supporters are fuming at the higher-ups after Kai Havertz became the latest addition to the Gunners' injury list.

The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday (February 12) that Havertz is set to miss the remainder of the season through injury. The German tore his hamstring while training at Arsenal's camp in Dubai.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This is a major setback for the Gunners, who were already experiencing a shortage of options in attack. Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury as well in December and is expected to return to action only in March.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus was dealt a major blow after tearing his ACL last month, having just returned to form for Mikel Arteta's side. The north Londoners were linked with a host of attackers in January, including Ollie Watkins, Alexander Isak, and Jhon Duran, among others.

However, they failed to bring in any reinforcements and are now in the midst of a crisis. Gabriel Martinelli faces more than a month out of action after injuring his hamstring in Arsenal's 2-0 Carabao Cup semifinal second-leg defeat against Newcastle United last week.

And fans are enraged that the club's board didn't do enough to strengthen their attack in January.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"What a club. Disgraceful window and you get what you deserve. What a travesty" one fan wrote

"Not getting in some player to just help with the minutes for some of the players is biting us badly" another pointed out

"this is a sad news for arsenal and finally exposed how much of a fraud their board is.. they had a chance to bring in a proper striker in January now look at" claimed one fan

"Havertz out for the season. Jesus out for the season. Saka out till April. Martinelli out till March. 3 of 4 attackers suffering hamstring injuries… the season is cursed" wrote another

The Gunners will next face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (February 15).

Robbie Fowler says Arsenal cannot win Premier League with Kai Havertz up front

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has urged Arsenal to replace Kai Havertz with a better striker. The pundit insists that the Gunners cannot end their Premier League drought with Havertz as their main man up front.

Havertz has played a key role for Arteta's side this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

While he has impressed for the Gunners this term, Fowler believes they have to bring in another center-forward if they want to win titles. Fowler said:

"If I'm being honest, he's (Havertz) not my cup of tea. I think he’s OK but, if you’re a team that’s got real aspirations of winning Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues, then I think you need someone better than Kai Havertz playing in that focal striker role.”

"He’ll do a job but I don’t think he’s been as consistent as he would have liked. I just think there are better players out there.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback