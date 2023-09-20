“Short Memory FC is what I call them” – Mark Goldbridge slams fans who criticised 25-year-old Manchester United star after Brighton loss

Manchester United fan and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has reacted to criticism of defender Lisandro Martinez after their loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.

The Red Devils' poor start to the season continued as they lost 3-1 against Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League. They have now lost three of their first five games this season and were unconvincing in their two wins as well.

Martinez, who has been a key player for manager Erik ten Hag, hasn't been at his best, much like the entire team. Hence, the Argentine defender has come under criticism from some fans and pundits.

However, Goldbridge has urged fellow Manchester United fans to 'back their players', saying on The United Stand TV:

"Martinez may not be playing the best at the moment, but I ain't going to be turning my back on him like some people are. Short Memory FC is what I call them.

"They wouldn't shut up about Martinez over the weekend, but they couldn't say anything last season. They started off with 'He's small'. He sat them all down for a whole season and now he's come back from an injury and he's struggling a little bit with fitness and they're all over him."

He added:

"Back your players. Well, back your players that actually put a f**king shift in for this club and have actually done something for it. That's what I say."

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022 and helped them keep eight clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances last season.

Manchester United gear up for another big challenge in Munich

The Red Devils are set to face German giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, September 20.

Manchester United come into the game on the back of two consecutive 3-1 defeats - against Arsenal away and Brighton at home. They also lost at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season but beat Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

United are currently 13th in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, who have had a perfect start to their season.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are second in the Bundesliga table, behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference after three wins and one draw in four games. They drew against Leverkusen in their previous game after beating Werder Bremen, Augsburg, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Manchester United and Bayern are in Group A of the Champions League along with Galatasaray and Copenhagen.