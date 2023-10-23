"Should be banned for life" - NBA star Dennis Schroder calls out Sevilla supporter for racist gesture aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

German basketball player Dennis Schroder has called out a Sevilla supporter for his racist gesture against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during a recent game.

The Toronto Raptors star took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of pictures of the Sevilla supporter in his stories. In the snaps, a fan can be seen imitating a monkey, a gesture that has also been infamously used by the Atletico Madrid supporters against Vinicius Jr.

"This man right here should be banned for life what type of sh*t is that?" Schroder wrote on his Instagram story.

Dennis Schroder's Instagram story

Sevilla hosted Real Madrid at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday, October 21. The match eventually ended as a draw after David Alaba's own goal (74') was equalized by Dani Carvajal's near-post strike.

Sevilla immediately took a step towards the fan who used the racist gesture against the Brazilian winger. The La Liga side strongly condemned the racist and xenophobic behavior, which was presented by the Los Nervionenses supporter. The club issued a statement (via BBC):

"A member of the public was identified, ejected from the stadium, and handed over to legal authorities. Furthermore, the internal disciplinary regulations will be strictly applied to him and he will be expelled as a member imminently."

Vinicius Jr. also reacted to the statement and praised Sevilla for taking quick steps against the actions of racism. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old attended court in the trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him during a game in May at the Estadio Mestalla.

Real Madrid are looking forward to signing Bayern Munich defender next summer

According to BILD, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid's top transfer target, Alphonso Davies, will be available to sign next summer for a price tag of €50 million. The Canadian's current contract with Bayern Munich will expire in the summer of 2025 and Los Blancos are set to land the left-back at Santiago Bernabeu.

As revealed in the report, Real Madrid will look forward to negotiating and signing the Canadian defender for a transfer fee of €40 million. However, no advanced talks or contracts have been reached about the signing.

The 22-year-old has made 165 appearances for the main team of Bayern Munich. He has mainly played as a left-back, but has also played in attack as well as the midfield for the team. Davies has also recorded eight goals and 28 assists for the Bavarians.