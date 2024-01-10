“Should become the Steven Gerrard of PSG” - Nasser Al-Khelaifi tips midfielder to emulate Liverpool legend

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has tipped Warren Zaïre-Emery to emulate Steven Gerrard's career did at Liverpool. Gerrard is regarded by many as one of the greatest midfielders who spent almost the entirety of his club career at Liverpool before joining LA Galaxy at the dusk of his football playing days.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has backed Zaïre-Emery to become a one-club man like Gerrard and become a midfield great at PSG. The Paris Saint-Germain president insisted that Zaïre-Emery came through the youth ranks of the French club and loves to play for the badge. He said, as quoted by Get Football News France:

“Warren should become the Steven Gerrard of PSG. He should spend his whole life here. He comes from here, he loves the club, loves the badge."

Warren Zaïre-Emery is just 17 years of age and has already made 51 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian side have a quality midfield but the youngster has still managed to establish himself as a prominent figure in the playing XI.

A central midfielder by trade, Zaïre-Emery is capable of playing either as a number six or a number eight and is blessed with wonderful technique and eye for a pass. He has scored five goals and provided five assists in 51 appearances for PSG till date.

Steven Gerrard was the face of Liverpool for almost two decades and never left his boyhood club despite receiving offers from clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid. He played 710 games for Liverpol scoring 186 times and providing 157 assists in the process.

PSG ready to make a move for Liverpool target - Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly plotting a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in January. However, they are likely to face competition to sign the Brazil international from Liverpool, who also have long-term interest in the combative midfielder.

As per Spanish outlet MARCA (via PSG Talk), Luis Enrique admires the former Lyon star and PSG are ready to make an offer this month. The 26-year-old midfielder allegedly has a release clause of €115 million, which PSG are reportedly ready to activate.

Guimaraes has been a pivotal figure for Newcastle United since he joined the club from Lyon in January 2022 in a reported €42.1 million deal. The Liverpool target has been immense for the Magpies, registering 11 goals and nine assists in 85 appearances.

The Brazilian has made 28 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and three assists this season.