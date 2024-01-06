PSG set to make surprise move for Premier League star who was linked with Liverpool - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, a Liverpool target, in January.

Spanish outlet MARCA (via PSG Talk) have reported that the Brazil international is on top of Luis Enrique's January wishlist to strengthen his midfield. However, it's believed that a deal for the Premier League star would only happen towards the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder has a release clause of €115 million, which PSG will have to activate to complete his transfer. The Ligue 1 giants are yet to commence talks with Guimaraes' camp over a potential move.

The holding midfielder has been impressive since joining the Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 in a reported €42.1 million deal. He has made 85 appearances across competitions for Eddie Howe's men, bagging 11 goals and nine assists.

This season, Guimaraes has made 28 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and three assists. He's also the second most fouled player in the Premier League (53) this season, only behind Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (65).

Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League after 20 games and finished last in their UEFA Champions League group. Hence, a move to PSG, where Guimaraes could challenge for the Ligue 1 title and Champions League, could be tempting.

Kylian Mbappe admits to missing playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi (right) and Kylian Mbappe

Parisians superstar Kylian Mbappe has admitted to missing playing beside Lionel Messi, one of the greatest to ever step on a football pitch. The pair played together during the Barcelona legend's two-year stay at the Parc des Princes between 2021 and 2023.

Messi joined MLS outfit Inter Miami last summer. Speaking about the player with whom he played 67 games, managing 34 joint goal contributions, Mbappe said (via ESPN):

"You always miss playing with Leo Messi. For a forward like me, you love running into space, with him (in your team), you are certain you can get the ball. It's a luxury that only he can give you. Overall, playing with him, it has been special."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made 75 appearances, scoring 32 goals and assisting 35 across competitions, in the French capital. He won Ligue 1 twice but failed to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League with the Parisians.