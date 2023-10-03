"Should have been on the bench", "Now or never brother" - Real Madrid fans unhappy with star's selection in XI of UCL game against Napoli

Real Madrid fans have reacted to Rodygo's inclusion in the starting lineup for the UEFA Champions League game at SSC Napoli on Tuesday (October 3).

Los Blancos are in good form ahead of their showdown with the reigning Serie A champions away from home. They're coming off a 2-0 home win over Las Palmas and 3-0 at Girona to go top of La Liga after eight games.

Rodrygo has played all nine games across competitions but featured in only 22 minutes in the win at Girona. However, the 22-year-old is back in the starting lineup at Napoli, having bagged just one goal and an assist across competitions.

Fans were not happy with Carlo Ancelotti's decision to start the Brazilian at Napoli, with one tweeting:

"Rodrygo should have been on the bench."

Another chimed in, urging the Brazilian to step up:

"Rodrygo, it’s now or never brother. Not a bad lineup."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter.

Real Madrid are coming off a 1-0 home win over Bundesliga side Union Berlin 1-0 in their Champions League opener.

"I'm thrilled to have Jude Bellingham here playing with us" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Ahead of his side's trip to Napoli, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed the impact of new arrival Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old English midfielder has made a dream start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, with seven goals and two assists in eight games across competitions. Bellingham last scored in the team's La Liga outing at Girona.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Napoli game, Ancelotti said that Bellingham has settled in well in his new club and is a part of the best team in the world. The Italian stated (as per Los Blancos website):

“Bellingham has settled in brilliantly. He is showing the quality he has. Whether or not someone considers him the best in the world is not important. I think we have the best team in the world, everyone included. I'm thrilled to have Bellingham here playing with us."

Bellingham scored the winner in his last Champions League outing, helping the team secure a 1-0 home win over Union Berlin.