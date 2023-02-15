"Should have done better" - Joe Cole slams 4 PSG stars after 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich 

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has slammed four PSG stars following the side's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Former Parisian star Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game as the Bundesliga champions picked up an important victory at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi and Neymar led the line for the hosts but were largely ineffective, while Kylian Mbappe came off the bench in the second half and even had the ball in the back of the net twice, but both were ruled out for offside.

Christophe Galtier's side now has to play the return leg at Allianz Arena with a deficit.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received a lot of flak for Coman's goal as there was a general consensus that he could've done better to save it, and Cole felt the same, while also sounding unimpressed with their backline.

He told BT Sport (via Daily Mail):

"It was a lovely finish, but the goalkeeper should have done better. [Sergio] Ramos was dragged out and [Presnel] Kimpembe was out of position."

He added:

"You talk about the art of defending, it seems to have gone out of the game. [Nuno] Mendes needs to be higher. At left-back I worry about him, seeing that goal, it looks like he loses concentration."

Coman's first-time shot was straight at Donnarumma but he didn't get down quick enough and the ball rolled under him and into the back of the net.

Some fans claimed that Keylor Navas, who has been loaned out to Premier League side Nottingham Forest, would've saved that 100%, while parallels were also drawn to Loris Karius' howler for Liverpool in their 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

PSG visit Bayern for the deciding leg on 8 March 2023.

PSG risk going out in the round of 16 for the second year running

Following a shock loss on Tuesday, PSG now risk going out in the last-16 of the Champions League for the second year in a row, having been eliminated by Real Madrid at the same stage last year.

Despite having Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the squad, another early exit would be frustrating for the PSG bosses, who are desperate to get their hands on their maiden European title.

Fortunately for them, the away goal rule doesn't apply anymore, but a win is still needed to progress and the Ligue 1 giants will be looking back on their 3-2 win at the Allianz Arena in 2021 for inspiration.

