“Should have been dropped two weeks ago”, “This is getting out of hand” – Chelsea fans ‘tired’ of 30-year-old star who ‘needs to fix up’ despite win over West Ham

Chelsea fans called for Edouard Mendy to be dropped after yet another error from the Senegalese shot-stopper against West Ham United on Saturday, September 3.

The Blues managed to earn a 2-1 home win against the Hammers. However, Thomas Tuchel's men conceded first and went behind in the 62nd minute of the contest.

Mendy couldn't make a convincing clearance as Jared Bowen floated one into the box. The ball fell for Declan Rice, who picked out Michail Antonio and the striker finished from close range to put his team in front.

Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz scored to complete a comeback for the Blues.

Mendy then spilled the ball late in the game which resulted in a West Ham equalizer. However, the goal was controversially chalked off for a foul on the goalkeeper.

The Senegalese was extremely lucky there but Chelsea eventually won the game. Thomas Tuchel's men now have 10 points from their first six league games of the season.

However, Mendy faced the fans' wrath on social media. The goalkeeper made a catastrophic error in his team's 3-0 loss against Leeds United on August 21.

Many fans pointed out that the UEFA best goalkeeper award winner in 2021 is making errors too often to their liking. Another added that if back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made a fraction of those errors, fans would have called for him to be sold.

The notion from the Chelsea fans is that Mendy should be dropped so that he can recover his form.

Wesley Fofana made his first Chelsea start against West Ham Unted

Wesley Fofana in action for Chelsea

Chelsea had a busy transfer window in the summer with a few high-profile names coming into their squad. However, no player cost more than former Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

The 21-year-old French defender was bought from the Foxes for a mammoth fee of £75 million. He became the club's most expensive defender with the move and joined on a seven-year-long contract.

Thomas Tuchel wasted no time in fielding the big-money signing as Fofana started the game against West Ham.

He made two tackles and won six out of his attempted eight duels.

Given his age and experience in the Premier League, fans can only expect the player to get better. He is also on a lengthy contract with the club. Hence, the investment in Fofana seems like one that is for the present and also for the future.

