"Should go this summer” – Gabby Agbonlahor names 3 players Liverpool must sell

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to part ways with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita's injury issues with the Merseyside giants are well-documented. They haven't been able to live up to the fee Liverpool paid to sign them.

The Reds signed the Englishman from Arsenal in 2017 for £35 million and paid £52.75 million in transfer fees to RB Leipzig for Keita the following year. The duo have played just 607 minutes of league football between them this season.

Agbonlahor doesn't want Liverpool to stop them from leaving and also added that Fabinho should be sold this summer. The Brazil international has evidently struggled for form this season.

He also gave his opinion on reports claiming that James Milner could be handed a one-year extension on his current deal, which expires this summer.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider, via Anfield Watch:

"I think his experience and leadership is well worth having. Fabinho should go this summer, [Naby] Keita will go, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain will go. So Liverpool will need a player like Milner, for sure.

He added:

"Players will come in, for sure, but you don’t know what injury problems they’ll have or whether they will settle in straight away. Milner is definitely one to keep around the squad.

Agbonlahor concluded:

“He won’t be moaning about not getting game time, he knows his role. I think if you’re Klopp you definitely give him a new deal. Not many have got more experience than him, and he can play in multiple positions if needed as well."

Fabinho is Klopp's only natural No. 6.

Milner, 37, has featured prominently for manager Jurgen Klopp's team this season, making 32 games across competitions.

Liverpool among teams pursuing Chelsea midfielder -reports

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in making a move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer, as per 90min.

The Croatia international's current contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of next season. Talks regarding an extension, however, have stalled, and the player's entourage is exploring options for the 28-year-old this season.

The Reds could use competition in the center of the park with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho regressing this campaign. It remains to be seen if the Blues will let Kovacic join a direct Premier League rival.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has featured in 27 games across competitions this season and has captained the team on four occasions during that time.

