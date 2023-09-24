“Should have joined a team in Saudi Arabia”, “Don’t deserve to be starting games” – Fans react as star player struggles in Real Madrid loss to Atleti

Real Madrid fans have had a go at star midfielder Luka Modric for his struggles in Los Blancos' 3-1 La Liga loss at Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 24).

Making only his second league start of the season, the 38-year-old was far from his fluent best before he was hauled off at halftime. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner played just behind the two frontmen, Rodrygo and new signing Jude Bellingham, but failed to impact proceedings.

Atletico took the lead in the fourth minute through Alvaro Morata before Toni Kroos restored parity in the 35th minute as the two teams went to the break on level terms. Modric, though, was a pale shadow of his illustrious self.

The Croatian midfield maestro lost possession a whopping seven times, sent one shot off-target, won three ground duels, made as many long balls, and completed 27 of his 31 passes.

He was linked with a departure to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but Modric opted to stay back for another 12 months.

However, considering his performance against Atletico, fans reckon he was better off moving to Saudi Arabia, with one tweet:

"Modric should have just joined a team in Saudi Arabia this season. His time at the highest level of football is nearly done."

Another chimed in:

"Madrid fans bashed me when I said Modric and Kroos don't deserve to be starting games for us. Our best Midfielder this season has been Tchouameni and Ancelotti decides to bench him. Get that eyebrows merchant out of my club I'm tired."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With their first loss in seven games across competitions, Madrid remain second in the La Liga standings after six matchdays, trailing Barcelona (16) by a point.

How has Luka Modric fared for Real Madrid?

Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Luka Modric has had a very successful career at Real Madrid since arriving from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. The 38-year-old has made 494 appearances across competitions, contributing 37 goals and 77 assists.

Last season, Modric made 52 appearances across competitions, starting 35 times, and bagged six goals and as many assists.

While Madrid faltered in their La Liga and UEFA Champions League title defense, they won the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Copa del Rey.

However, the Croatian has fallen down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Based on his performance against Atletico, it could be a while before Modric makes another start for Real Madrid.