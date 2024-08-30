"Should never start again" "Ship him back to Brazil" - Real Madrid fans slam star's performance in 1-1 Las Palmas draw

Fans were unimpressed with Éder Militão's performance in Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Las Palmas on Thursday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at Gran Canaria Stadium.

Las Palmas opened the scoring with Alberto Moleiro's goal from an assist by Oli McBurnie in just five minutes. After receiving the ball from McBurnie, Moleiro moved it past Militão and Aurélien Tchouaméni to take the lead. Real Madrid found their equalizer after Vinicius Junior netted a penalty in the 69th minute.

Militão received a yellow card in the 88th minute for a foul against attacking midfielder Manu Fuster, which led to Las Palmas being awarded a free kick. Even though the hosts found the back of the net with that free kick, it was disallowed for offside.

Trending

On X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their opinions on Éder Militão's gameplay in Real Madrid's draw against Las Palmas in La Liga. While some fans criticized the Brazilian centre-back, some wanted him to be replaced in the squad.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Eder Militaõ is the flop of the match. He should never start again. Time to test Jacobo Ramón," one fan wrote.

"This militao guy gets the guts to be smiling at full time ? Ship him back to Brazil," another added.

Fans were unhappy with the Brazilian's performance, and some expect the team will drop him from the starting XI.

"Militao that guy is bad, I don't know what Real Madrid saw in him," another fan chimed in.

"Mbappe, Vini and Rodrygo need to step up and start playing like teammates. Militao is not good enough. Modric and Vasquez will play less this season," one account posted.

"Militao too should be benched," another tweeted.

Following the draw against Las Palmas, Real Madrid are fifth on the La Liga table with five points in three matches.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke after the 1-1 draw against Las Palmas

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti talked about his squad after the 1-1 draw against Las Palmas in their third La Liga fixture. In their last three league clashes, Los Blancos had two draws. Addressing their recent performances, the Italian manager said (via Managing Madrid):

"We are having a hard time finding the solidity of last year, we don’t have to look for excuses, the schedule is tight and we have to quickly find a solution, we have a match on Sunday. I have to be clearer about the strategy on the field to give clarity to the players, it is costing us more than we could have imagined, but we have to work and focus well. These three games have shown me many things that are not going well."

Los Blancos face Real Betis Balompié in their next La Liga fixture on Sunday (Sept. 1) at Santiago Bernabéu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback