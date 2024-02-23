"Should be the one who continues the legacy of Barca DNA" - Xavi on who should replace him at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez has shared his thoughts on who should replace him when he leaves at the end of the season.

Following a bright start to the season, Barca's season is in danger of unravelling, getting knocked out of two competitions and falling behind in the La Liga title race as they seek back-to-back league titles.

The Spaniard announced his departure from the hot seat following a heavy 5-3 La Liga home defeat to Villarreal last month. That came following a 4-2 extra time loss at Athletic Bilbao, which knocked Xavi's side out of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals. Earlier, they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final.

The Blaugrana boss was quoted by Barca Times as saying that his successor should have the club's DNA but implied that he won't have a role in the process.

"My replacement? He should be the one who continues the legacy of Barca DNA, but it is not by decision."

Expand Tweet

The Blaugrana are coming off a 1-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg draw at Napoli in midweek.

What's next for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona have had inconsistent results in recent weeks. Following their 2-1 La Liga win at Celta Vigo at the weekend, they drew midweek at Napoli in the Champions League, which means they need a home win to reach the quarterfinals.

Up next, the Blaugrana take on Getafe at home on Saturday (February 24), hoping to close the eight-point gap on leaders Real Madrid (61) after 25 games. Since that Villarreal defeat, Xavi's side are four games unbeaten in the league, winning three.

They will then travel to Athletic Bilbao on March 3 and play Mallorca at home five days later - both in the league - before welcoming Napoli to conclude their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

In their only previous home meeting in the competition with the reigning Italian champions, Xavi's side won 3-1 in the Round of 16 first leg in the 2019-20 edition.