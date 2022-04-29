"Should be paid more" "Be in a fu***ing relegation scrap by now" - Fans lauds 'ridiculously good' Manchester United star for his performance against Chelsea 

Manchester United are currently under a lot of pressure from Chelsea as both sides search for the opening goal in their ongoing Premier League clash. The two Premier League giants are squaring off at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 28.

Although neither side has scored, the Blues have clearly been the dominating force, with the Red Devils struggling to find a route into the final third. The visitors have consistently made entries into United's box but have so far failed to score, thanks to Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea.

The star goalkeeper has managed to save the hosts a number of times in the first half, and football fans have praised his performance so far.

Here is a selection of tweets from the fans, many of whom are pleased with the five first-half saves he has made in the game:

Mike @MikeLUHG2







Imagine where we would be if the top reds would have got their way. No Ronaldo and De Gea replaced by Henderson. Be in a fucking relegation scrap by now

Alpha @AIphaNation *DeanoSzn" watching De Gea single handedly keep us in this game: *DeanoSzn" watching De Gea single handedly keep us in this game: https://t.co/v25oz1ECnH

⚡️ @clinicalkai Havertz has been our most dangerous player so far. De Gea is keeping them in the game. Havertz has been our most dangerous player so far. De Gea is keeping them in the game.

Footymemes.21 @footymemes21

#MUNCHE David De Gea trying to save Man United from conceding against Chelsea David De Gea trying to save Man United from conceding against Chelsea#MUNCHE https://t.co/Pwtz1Fbzl6

George Benson @MrGeorgeBenson David De Gea against Chelsea. Would have been the greatest goalkeeper ever to walk the Earth if he only ever played against Chelsea. David De Gea against Chelsea. Would have been the greatest goalkeeper ever to walk the Earth if he only ever played against Chelsea.

A number of fast-paced attacks have seen Manchester United's defense slack, but they can thank De Gea for saving them. If the scores remain as they are by the end of the match, Chelsea will remain just six points ahead of Arsenal. The Gunners will look to snatch third position.

The Red Devils urgently need a win as they could end up without a spot in continental competitions next season. If they lose the game, West Ham could overtake them and push them into seventh place.

Manchester United plans swoop for Conrad Laimer, as Chelsea look set to miss out

According to a report from SkySports (via Football London), United look set to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the capture of RB Leipzig’s Conrad Laimer this summer. The Austrian midfielder has been likened to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante by former Arsenal man Emmanuel Petit and is reportedly available for a cut-price fee.

The Austrian midfielder is well known by United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who worked closely alongside him during his spell at Red Bull Salzburg. Having featured 155 times for Leipzig since his arrival from Salzburg, Laimer has developed into a commanding midfield presence.

Chelsea could miss out on signing a young star who could fit into Kante's position, seeing as the Frenchman is entering the latter years of his career. If they fail to get on board the race for Laimer, the Blues could end up without a proper replacement for the World Cup winner in the coming years.

