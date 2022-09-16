“Should be playing in his slippers with a cigar on” – Manchester United fans thrilled with performance from player who ‘makes everything look so easy’ after win over Sheriff 

Manchester United fans were pleased with Christian Eriksen's performance in their 2-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol away in the UEFA Europa League today (September 15).

The Danish midfielder was one of the most impressive players for the Red Devils on the night. He registered one assist, made two key passes, completed five accurate long balls, and also made one clearance and one tackle.

Eriksen, after joining Manchester United earlier this summer on a free transfer, has been impeccable for the club. He has made two assists in eight appearances in all competitions and has run the show for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag has used the Danish midfielder in a free role in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

The trio again started at the Zimbru Stadium and secured a comfortable victory for the visitors.

After the match, Manchester United fans heaped praise on Eriksen's performance as he displayed composure and ease on the ball during the match. Here are some of the fan reactions from Twitter:

علي🇱🇧 @UtdAli_ God bless Christian Eriksen God bless Christian Eriksen

CHIEF @KalebeKosiso #mufc christian Eriksen is an unbelievable player. His passes gives me joy christian Eriksen is an unbelievable player. His passes gives me joy 😊😊#mufc https://t.co/UXZZY3zKcR

Better-Great @_BetterGreat Eriksen cleansing me of the scars Pogba inflicted on me, by dropping masterclass week in, week out.



Pogba sold disasterclass with a sprinkle of big performance here and there.



I really deserve this beauty Eriksen cleansing me of the scars Pogba inflicted on me, by dropping masterclass week in, week out.Pogba sold disasterclass with a sprinkle of big performance here and there. I really deserve this beauty

N†ze🐐 @Ari_nze0 Eriksen did not need anybody to unlock him, let it be known. Eriksen did not need anybody to unlock him, let it be known.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC I will never let anyone forget that we signed Christian Eriksen for £0. Best business of the summer I will never let anyone forget that we signed Christian Eriksen for £0. Best business of the summer

H @Rashford7i @AidanWalshMUFC He makes everything look soo easy @AidanWalshMUFC He makes everything look soo easy

Manchester United India @Akshat90016754 @ChrisEriksen8 is too good at football, should be playing in his slippers with a cigar on. @ChrisEriksen8 is too good at football, should be playing in his slippers with a cigar on. 😁😎

Eriksen already has good Premier League experience as he played for seven years with Tottenham Hotspur, making 226 league appearances. He bagged 51 goals and 67 assists in the Premier League during that spell.

He joined Inter Milan in 2020 and won the Serie A title before suffering an unfortunate cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 with Denmark.

His contract with Inter was terminated due to Serie A rules regarding defibrillators and he joined Brentford in January 2022 on a short-term contract. He contributed one goal and four assists in 11 games before departing the club in July and eventually joining Manchester United.

Manchester United secure their first Europa League victory this season

The Red Devils lost their opening encounter in the Europa League 1-0 against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week.

However, they bounced back well with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheriff today.

With their Premier League fixtures being postponed for last weekend and the upcoming weekend as well, Ten Hag fielded a strong side against Sheriff. Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Fernandes all started the game.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the 17th minute via a neat finish from inside the box after sublimely controlling a pass from Eriksen.

Ronaldo then scored his first Europa League goal ever and also his first goal this season. He scored via a penalty in the 39th minute after Diogo Dalot was fouled in the box by Patrick Kpozo.

Manchester United kept 68 percent possession and comfortably saw the game out without any real goalscoring threat from Sheriff.

The Red Devils will next be in action on October 2 when they face city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League.

