Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans ripped Fabian Ruiz apart for his performance against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Bayern Munich.

The Parisians lost 2-0 at the Allianz Arena to lose the tie 3-0 on aggregate. The Ligue 1 giants have now exited in the Champions League Round of 16 for the fifth time in seven years, including the last two/

Bayern dominated the clash in Bavaria as Parisians superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe could barely make an impact for Christophe Galtier's team. Second-half goals from Eric Maxim Choupo Motinh and Serge Gnabry sealed the fate of the tie. Apart from Sergio Ramos, not a single player of the Parisians could provide any substantial goal threat.

Ruiz, though, took the wrath of fans. Before being substituted in the 76th minute, he couldn't make a single key pass. Ruiz made no shot on target and lost possession of the ball nine times.

Fans lambasted him on Twitter. One wrote about the former Napoli player:

"Fabian ruiz, marco veratti and vitinha should be shipped off to al nassr asap."

Since his summer move from Serie A, Ruiz has scored two goals and has provided one assist in 27 appearances. Fans are clearly not convinced as another wrote:

"Fabian Ruiz is such a bad footballer bro plays like a 40 year old uncle in Sunday league."

Here are some of the best reactions from PSG fans on Twitter after Fabian Ruiz's performance during PSG vs. Bayern Munich:

OMOGBOLAHAN 𓃵 @i_am_cypher Fabian Ruiz , veratti , vitinha all are very bad footballers … they can't get a start in wolves team

tessio🪄 @Yforyeboah @andoh_charles00 that Fabian Ruiz brudda has been nothing short of cow dung

👣🫧 @leosmiles_ fabian ruiz, marco veratti and vitinha should be shipped off to al nassr asap

ImmaNuel @elniino_GH @LilMoGh Don't even know how Fabian Ruiz and vitinha are doing this team

charbon @Labarbedebenz Fabian Ruiz is such a bad footballer bro plays like a 40 year old uncle in Sunday league

Gokul @GokulB61245420 Fabian Ruiz what a disgraceful performance.

Lux @Cro__Lux Fabian Ruiz hall of shame performance



Ive seen VFL Bochum midfielders with more talent Fabian Ruiz hall of shame performanceIve seen VFL Bochum midfielders with more talent

PSG's season is already a mess

PSG's season has failed to live up to the expectations. They were previously knocked out of the Round of 16 of Coup de France. The Parisians are now out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 too.

While Galtier's team winning the Ligue 1 title looks like an eventuality, fans expected them to do better in the UEFA Champions League, where they flattered to deceive yet again.

Considering the attacking firepower in the form of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the Parisians' inability to score after 180 minutes is certainly disappointing.

