"Should be in the squad" - Graham Potter provides positive update on Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed that Jorginho trained with the Blues on Friday (11th November) ahead of the team's trip to Newcastle United.

Chelsea will face Newcastle at St. James' Park in their 14th Premier League match of the season on Saturday (12th November). They will be hopeful of returning to winning ways against Eddie Howe's side.

The Blues are winless in their last four Premier League matches, having lost two and drawn two of those games. They have also notably lost three of their last four fixtures in all competitions.

Newcastle, though, will look to add to Chelsea's woes and continue their fine start to the season. They currently sit third in the Premier League with 27 points, having won seven, drawn six and lost one of their 14 matches so far.

While the trip to Tyneside will prove to be a test, the London giants have received an injury boost ahead of the game. Jorginho, who missed the Blues' EFL Cup clash against Manchester City, is back in contention to play for the side.

Speaking ahead of the match, Potter revealed that Jorginho has trained with the rest of the team. The Chelsea manager also disclosed that the midfielder is in line to be in the matchday squad should there be no hiccups. He told a press conference [via football.london]:

"Jorgi trained today [Friday; ed.], and providing there is no reaction, he should be in the squad."

It now remains to be seen if Jorginho will go straight back into Chelsea's starting line-up or will have to settle for a place on the bench against Newcastle.

How has Jorginho fared for Chelsea this term?

Jorginho has been a regular for the Blues this term under both Thomas Tuchel and Potter. He has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the club, amassing 1231 minutes of playing time.

The Italy international has found the back of the net thrice for the London giants this term. He has even captained the side on a few occasions, including in their 2-0 win against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

Jorginho's availability will be a huge boost for the Stamford Bridge outfit, who take on an in-form Newcastle side on Saturday. Potter, though, could avoid taking risks with the midfielder if he is not 100% fit.

The 30-year-old will notably be among the Blues players who will not feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will thus have ample time to regain full fitness during the upcoming break.

