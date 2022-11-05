“Should start every Premier League game”, “Doesn’t deserve this” – Manchester City fans frustrated as Guardiola names key player on the bench against Fulham

Manchester City fans are unhappy with forward Phil Foden's exclusion from the starting XI for their Premier League clash against Fulham today (5 November).

The England international has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 18 matches in all competitions this season. However, he hasn't started City's previous two league matches and is on the bench for the Fulham clash at the Etihad as well.

Guardiola has chosen a front three of Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, and Julian Alvarez for the encounter. Foden did play the entire 90 minutes in their 3-1 win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on 2 November.

However, Manchester City fans believe he should be starting in the Premier League as well. They took to Twitter to express their frustration at the decision.

Foden, 22, has been a revelation at the Etihad since making his senior debut for the Cityzens in 2017. He has scored 52 goals and provided 36 assists in 187 senior appearances for the club so far.

Foden has also won the Premier League 'Young Player of the Season' award and also the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award twice in a row.

Pep Guardiola explains Phil Foden's absence from Manchester City's starting XI in the Premier League

Guardiola was asked why Foden was on the bench for the side's previous two Premier League games in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Fulham game,

The Spanish manager responded by highlighting the importance of squad rotation. He also pointed out that other players in the Manchester City squad have been benched at times as well.

Guardiola said (via Manchester City's official website):

"Him [Foden] and Riyad [Mahrez] have been on the bench as well, Jack Grealish too. Bernardo Silva has been on the bench, [Ilkay] Gundogan has been on the bench and Kevin De Bruyne has been on the bench, everyone."

He added:

“It’s not an issue, I have many players and I have to use them. I demand the best of them, I want the best of them, and this is going to happen in the future. Always it has been like that, it’s not that you play because you play."

Guardiola also pointed out how Kevin de Bruyne didn't play in the Cityzens' win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League:

“In Dortmund, for example, we played to qualify first [in the Champions League group stages]. We know how important it was but Kevin De Bruyne didn’t play one minute. It happens.”

Manchester City will temporarily go top of the table if they beat Fulham as current leaders Arsenal only face Chelsea tomorrow.

