“Should have started c’mon”, “It’s so weird” – Manchester United fans question why 33-year-old star is not part of line-up to face Omonia in Europa League 

Manchester United supporters are questioning why the club signed goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as he was left on the bench for their clash with Omonia on October 6.

The Red Devils take on the Cypriot side in the UEFA Europa League group stage. They are hoping to improve on their record of just one win in continental competition.

Erik ten Hag will also be keen to see a reaction out of his team following their 6-3 hammering at Manchester City in their most recent encounter.

Ten Hag has named a strong starting lineup for the clash against Neil Lennon's men. He has made just three changes from the team that lost in the Manchester derby.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front for Marcus Rashford, while Casemiro starts in defensive midfield in place of Scott McTominay. Victor Lindelof also replaces Raphael Varane, who limped off at the Etihad Stadium.

The team is far stronger than many expected when the starting XIs were announced, but David de Gea kept his place in goal. The Spaniard's start means Dubravka will once again have to wait for his debut for the club, having signed on-loan from Newcastle United in the summer.

After the starting XI was revealed, many Manchester United supporters took to Twitter to ask when Dubravka will be given an opportunity by Ten Hag:

Tahmid @t8hmid @ManUtd What was the point in signing Dubravka? @ManUtd What was the point in signing Dubravka?

Bailey @UtdBailey__ @ManUtd Why no Dubravka honestly against these farmers @ManUtd Why no Dubravka honestly against these farmers

DMT @Dmt__UTD @ManUtd I forgot we even signed Dubravka @ManUtd I forgot we even signed Dubravka 😭

Jack @_McSauce_ It’s so weird that Dubravka isn’t starting today. If we aren’t even playing him in the Europa League then what was the point in getting him? It’s so weird that Dubravka isn’t starting today. If we aren’t even playing him in the Europa League then what was the point in getting him?

Gary Neville believes David de Gea's days at Manchester United could be numbered under Erik ten Hag

De Gea has been one of Manchester United's best players over the last decade and has saved the team on numerous occasions.

However, his ability to use the ball with his feet has been a constant question throughout his time at Old Trafford. Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville believes this could be a problem.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the former England defender stated (as per The Metro):

"The goalkeeper needs to be brilliant on the ball and I suspect that with David de Gea, his career at Manchester United is probably going to be short-lived under Erik ten Hag."

He added:

"Because he’s going to be absolutely adamant that his philosophy of playing out from the back, playing through midfield, playing those little risky passes that we see City and Ederson do all the time, that we no longer see as risky because they do it so well, is something that I think he’s striving for and wants to get to."

👤🇩🇪 @CR7sLegacy Ten Hag defenders: Well he can’t play with a high line he has De Gea



Ten Hag hasn’t benched De Gea.

Ten Hag didn’t push for a quality GK in Summer.

Ten Hag trusted De Gea and showed faith in him in pre season, and after Brentford.



Stop making excuses for this BS. Ten Hag defenders: Well he can’t play with a high line he has De Gea Ten Hag hasn’t benched De Gea. Ten Hag didn’t push for a quality GK in Summer. Ten Hag trusted De Gea and showed faith in him in pre season, and after Brentford. Stop making excuses for this BS.

Poll : 0 votes