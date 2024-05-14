"Shouldn’t believe everything you read" - PL manager comments on rumours of exit from current club amid Manchester United links

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has responded to reports linking him with the Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to replace their current boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is under pressure after an underwhelming campaign, with his side reeling in eighth place in the league with two games to go. After a hugely successful first season in charge, Ten Hag has failed to build on his success, with his side crashing out of Europe after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group.

New minority owners INEOS have rung in the changes and have drawn up a shortlist of prospective managerial options. As per Mirror, Frank is high up that list. However, the Brighton boss has said that he's committed to staying at his current club for a while but is flattered with reports of interest from United:

“I’m really happy where I am. It’s close to being the perfect club to be at,” he told Bold (as per Mirror). “I can see myself being here for many years to come. I’m close to the owner, to the sporting director. Everyone around the club. Brentford is a club where I really feel comfortable.”

Asked interest from elsewhere, he said:

“Immediately, I think it’s flattering and a recognition of what I do. And I’m glad that others recognise the work we do at Brentford. That said, it’s not a one-man show about what’s going on at Brentford.”

"I’m not going to comment on the rumours that have been about me. You shouldn’t believe everything you read in the papers.”

Frank has been at the club since 2018 and brought the Bees to the Premier League in 2021 by winning the Championship playoff final. Brentford are safe from relegation ahead of matchday 38 on Sunday (May 19).

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has had a difficult sophomore season at Manchester United. The Red Devils have stumbled to 14 losses in the league, with their last one coming at home to arch-rivals Arsenal at the weekend.

The Red Devils are next in action on Wednesday (May 15) at Newcastle United before closing their league campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion four days later. United have 54 points from 36 games, three points behind sixth-placed Newcastle.

Ten Hag's side end the season on May 25 with an FA Cup final with holders City, having lost 2-1 to Pep Guardiola's treble-winning side in the title match last year at the Wembley.