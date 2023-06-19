Fans believe Phil Foden has no place in England's starting lineup after the Three Lions managed a spectacular 7-0 win against North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick and Harry Kane bagged a brace. Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips both got on the scoresheet as well to cap off a dominant performance.

Gareth Southgate's team have now won back-to-back matches. They made easy work of Malta in the previous game, winning 4-0. They have won all four of their qualifiers so far and sit atop the group.

While all the players are shining, Phil Foden has found it hard to get starting opportunities. Fans pointed out that it's difficult to hand Foden a starting role. They made the claim on Twitter, with one fan writing:

Another fan wrote:

Foden has so far made 25 appearances for the national team, scoring thrice and assisting eight. However, he didn't start in either game of the recent international break. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the Britons blew away North Macedonia:

Did Phil Foden make an appearance during England vs. North Macedonia?

Phil Foden came on as a substitute during England's clash against North Macedonia. The Manchester City star played 31 minutes. He only had 15 touches of the ball during the cameo.

Foden completed 12 of his 14 attempted passes. Overall, he didn't have a very significant contribution as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and more ran the show.

Foden's talent is undeniable. However, the English boast a pool of very gifted young players at the moment. Hence, the 23-year-old has found it hard to get regular minutes. He was also largely used as a substitute as Southgate's team reached the quarter-finals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Foden is a competitive player. Given his technicality, he shouldn't have to wait too long before managing to win a place back in the team.

