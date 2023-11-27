“Shouldn’t be playing in a team that’s supposed to be in the top four” - Steve Nicol says 3 Chelsea stars are not ‘good enough’

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has given a grim verdict of Chelsea's current team and insists Nicolas Jackson, Conor Gallagher, and Lesley Ugochukwu are not good enough.

The Blues looked to be turning a corner under Mauricio Pochettino. They shined in an enthralling 4-4 draw against Manchester City before the international break.

However, Chelsea suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday (November 25). Their woes were compounded when Reece James was given his marching orders after two bookable offenses.

There were several players that failed to impress at St James' Park, but Nicol took aim at Jackson, Gallagher, and Ugochukwu. He told the aforementioned outlet (via Blue_Footy):

"They [Chelsea] have got players playing that shouldn’t be playing in a team that’s supposed to be in the top four, let me put it that way. You know, Jackson up front isn’t good enough, Gallagher’s not good enough. Ugochukwu today showed that I don’t think he’s good."

Jackson joined the west Londoners from Villarreal in the summer for £30 million. He'd made a slow start to his Blues career before bagging a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur.

The Colombian forward has seven goals in 15 games across competitions. But, many argue that a more experienced and proven goalscorer should have been signed.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has turned things around this season and consistently nailed down a place in Pochettino's starting XI. The England international has made 16 appearances across competitions, providing four assists.

However, the former Crystal Palace loanee may be looking over his shoulder once Romeo Lavia is back at full fitness. The Belgian youngster arrived at Stamford Bridge from Southampton in the summer for £58 million.

Ugochukwu also arrived at the club this past summer from Rennes for £23.5 million. He's a youngster who is starting to earn first-team prominence, making 12 appearances across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has the trust of the higher-ups.

The Blues' defeat to Newcastle was their fifth in 13 Premier League games and leaves them sitting 10th in the table. They trail fourth-placed by 12 points as we venture towards the turn of the year.

Pochettino was appointed Chelsea manager in July and the Argentine coach has a huge task on his hands. The constant setbacks are leading to talk about his position in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists the Blues' hierarchy trust the former Tottenham coach. He said on his YouTube channel:

"The feedback is still the same on Chelsea’s side, and they trust Mauricio Pochettino. They believe he is the right man for this project. It’s a young team, and they need time. His job is not at risk at this point."

Chelsea have spent £1 billion since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022. Most of their signings have been youth with the new owners implicating a specific long-term project.