“Show quality, take your place!" - Tuchel sends message to Chelsea star who signaled desire to leave in search of game time 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has asked Timo Werner to fight for his spot and regain his team position after his comments hinting that he could leave this summer surfaced.

The German striker said that he wants more regular game time to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. He added that he could be 'happy everywhere' as he loves to score goals.

The Italian manager said that he does 'not understand' what Timo Werner meant by dropping hints of a potential exit ahead of the new season.

boss Thomas Tuchel says he is 'surprised' to hear that Timo Werner could be 'happy' elsewhere. 🎙️ "If he said this, I do not understand."

Responding to Werner's desire to leave ahead of the new season, Tuchel said via The Mirror:

“I’m surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea Football Club. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet.

"Show quality, take your place and defend your place. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea. If he said this, I do not understand.”

The 26-year-old German striker has struggled to keep his form consistent since joining the Premier League side two years ago. Werner arrived at Stamford Bridge from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a five-year deal worth £47.5 million in 2020. The German has scored only 23 goals and assisted 21 more in the 89 matches he has played for the English club across different competitions.

The German won the Champions League in his debut season for Chelsea. The club's former striker, Romelu Lukaku, returned from Inter Milan ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, the Belgium international failed to score regular goals and the club struggled to convert chances created by the impactful midfield. Lukaku scored only 15 goals last season.

With Lukaku's departure ahead of the 2022-23 season, Werner was meant to be the go-to striker for the Blues. However, the club poached Raheem Sterling from Manchester City to boost their attacking capabilities. Sterling's arrival could have triggered Werner and the German striker dropped exit hints.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have an agreement in place with Huddersfield Town for their 20-year-old midfielder Tino Anjorin. The English youngster will join Huddersfield on a season-long loan deal. Armado Broja is also on the outgoing list of manager Thomas Tuchel but no decision has been taken.

More: deal completed for young talent Zak Sturge to join Chelsea from Brighton. Chelsea, working on the outgoings. Deal in place with Huddersfield for Tino Anjorin as @JacobSteinberg reports, loan move until 2023. Still no final decision made on Armando Broja.More: deal completed for young talent Zak Sturge to join Chelsea from Brighton. Chelsea, working on the outgoings. Deal in place with Huddersfield for Tino Anjorin as @JacobSteinberg reports, loan move until 2023. Still no final decision made on Armando Broja. 🔵 #CFCMore: deal completed for young talent Zak Sturge to join Chelsea from Brighton.

The club is also working upon trimming their squad and offloading players on permanent or loan deals, if and when a desirable offer comes.

