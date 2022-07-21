"Show quality" - Thomas Tuchel hits back at recent comments made by Chelsea star 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed (via Football London) his surprise at Timo Werner's recent comments about his position at the club.

Speaking to the press after Chelsea's penalty shootout loss to Charlotte FC during their pre-season tour, Tuchel said he did not understand the German forward's complaints about game time at the Blues. The Chelsea boss was quizzed about Werner and whether he was part of the club's plans for the upcoming season.

Question: "No Timo Werner in the squad, how is he?" Answer: "Hamstring problems, and we didn't take the risk."

Question: "Did you see his comments in recent days about not being completely happy and that he could be happy elsewhere?" Answer: "I'm surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea Football Club. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet."

Question: "He said he hasn't got the game time he perhaps wants?" Answer: "So he needs to get his game time."

Question: "How does he do that?" Answer: "Show quality, take your place, and defend your place. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea. If he said this, I do not understand."

Question: "Is he in your plans for next season?" Answer: "Sure, he is our player, sure."

Tuchel's cold retort to Werner's frustration might be a clear message to the striker to work harder instead of complaining about the lack of game time. The German striker had previously expressed his desire to play more at Stamford Bridge and had refused to rule out a move away from the club.

What did Timo Werner say about his time at Chelsea?

Werner scored the club's first goal of the pre-season against Club America. Speaking about his time at the club and his lack of minutes in south-west London, he said:

“I could be happy everywhere. It is clear I want to play more, and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also to have a chance to play at the World Cup."

When asked about the reason behind his fewer minutes, Werner added:

“It is hard to say. I didn’t ask but, I think, of course the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games. I think in many games, I was not in his thoughts, so I try to change that."

Werner joined the Blues for £47.7 million from RB Leipzig in 2020 and has since struggled to find the net despite some bright performances. The Germany international made just 21 Premier League appearances last season, scoring four goals as he fell below Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

