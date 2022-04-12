“Show that we want to go through to the semi-final” – Benzema explains what Real Madrid must do during second leg clash against Chelsea

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has spoken ahead of his side's huge UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second-leg encounter with Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga leaders are in the driving seat, having beaten the Blues 3-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday.

Having blitzed PSG away in the R16 with a scintillating hat-trick, he followed that up with yet another mesmerizing hat-trick against Chelsea.

The Frenchman has urged his side to show that they mean business ahead of Tuesday night's second leg.

He told Mundo Deportivo:

"The key is to play like in the first leg, get into the game and play to win. Also, to show that we want to go to the semi-final."

Real Madrid blew Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge with Benzema being uplayable at times.

In a dominant first-half for the Spanish side, he scored two of the best headers you're likely to see in this round. The Frenchman also capitalized on an Edouard Mendy mistake in the second-half to complete his hat-trick.

If Madrid wrap up the tie at the Bernabeu, they will meet either Premier League leaders Manchester City or their cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid.

City currently lead that tie 1-0 and go to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium looking to progress to the semi-finals.

Karim Benzema to continue his phenomenal season for Real Madrid against Chelsea

The veteran striker continues to shine for Los Blancos

Despite being 34 years old, Benzema continues to be at the top of his game.

His two Champions League hat-tricks are no surprise given the season the striker has been having.

The former Lyon forward has scored 37 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, with eight of those coming in 11 Champions League games.

He is being touted as a potential Balon d'Or contender and he commented on the fine season he is having, saying:

"I have no secret, I always work every day in training and I prepare to be ready for the game."

He'll be looking to add to his remarkable list of trophies with Real Madrid, which includes four Champions League trophies.

He currently sits fourth on the all-time Champions League top scorers with potential Balon d'Or rival Robert Lewandowski sitting third.

His former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo currently sits top of the charts. However, former AS Roma striker Antonio Cassano believes the Portuguese forward has Benzema to thank.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has to pray in the morning and say, ‘Thank you, Benzema, that you played with me. Ronaldo scores and will always score, but he’s a different player; Benzema is a goalscoring centre forward. But he’s also Zidane; he’s a 9, he’s a ten and a nine and a half.”

Karim Benzema is in fine form and will look to add to his remarkable record this Tuesday against Chelsea, eyeing yet more Champions League glory.

