"Showed what he’s about" - England star wowed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi's 'unbelievable' performance against Mexico 

England attacker Jack Grealish was awestruck by Lionel Messi's performance for Argentina in their thrilling 2-0 victory over Mexico at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina went into the game against Le Tricolor on 26 November, knowing that a victory was vital as they lost their FIFA World Cup opener 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Everyone was stunned by La Albiceleste's poor performance in the first half, with many criticizing Lionel Messi's display.

However, the Argentine icon took the game by the scruff of the neck and fired home an incredible 64th-minute strike to send his side on their way to victory.

The impressive young Enzo Fernandez grabbed Argentina's second in the 87th minute, but it was yet another night when Lionel Messi made headlines.

The win was vital for Argentina as it propelled them to second place, one point behind group leaders Poland, who they face in their final group game on 30 November.

Grealish was interviewed ahead of England's clash with Wales on 29 November and was among those left mesmerized by Messi.

He told talkSPORT:

“I watch all the games to be honest. We have screens all over the place and it’s just nice to have games on all day. I watched Messi, unbelievable. He just showed what he’s about in that second half but then again so did Mbappe.”

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Lionel Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Longevity. 1 - Lionel Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Longevity. https://t.co/e6Ak6fmI8l

Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina's win over Mexico

Lionel Messi to the rescue

The pressure had grown on Argentina following their shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia.

It went down as one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history, and Lionel Scaloni's side were in dire need of bouncing back against Mexico.

Following their victory over the north Americans, Messi spoke of his relief at securing a win as they are now back on track in Group C.

He said (via the Guardian):

“We lived with discomfort given the defeat in the opening match [against Saudi Arabia] was something we didn’t expect.

He continued,

"The days felt very long and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around. We knew it was a critical game. Luckily we had the option to win and it was a weight off our shoulders, a reason for joy and peace of mind because it is all down to us again.”

FIFA.com @FIFAcom



fans in Bangladesh celebrating Lionel Messi's goal in the



This is the power of football @Argentina fans in Bangladesh celebrating Lionel Messi's goal in the #FIFAWorldCup victory over Mexico last night This is the power of football ❤️@Argentina fans in Bangladesh celebrating Lionel Messi's goal in the #FIFAWorldCup victory over Mexico last night 🙌🇦🇷https://t.co/HSE6JGGRsw

If Scaloni's men beat Poland, they will qualify as Group C winners for the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi is set to come up against Barcelona frontman Robert Lewandowski in what is now a mouthwatering encounter at Stadium 974.

Get South Korea vs Ghana live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 448 votes