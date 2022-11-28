"Shows how finished he is," "Seems nuts to me" - Football fans react to incredible transfer rumor involving PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Fans reacted to recent reports suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is on his way to MLS club Inter Miami.
The Times reported that Messi is close to joining the David Beckham co-owned MLS side. The Argentine's contract with the Parisians is set to expire next summer.
He is free to negotiate with other clubs from January. Given his form for PSG so far this season, many expected the Argentine to elongate his stay at the French capital.
In 19 games for the French club, Messi has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists so far in the season. His partnership with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is finally starting to blossom and the French club are dreaming of performing well in the UEFA Champions League this season also.
Hence, it's understandable why fans were left shocked with the reports. Many suggested that Messi knows he is finished at the top level and is looking for a move.
Others echoed the opposite sentiment as they believe the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a lot to offer at the highest level of football.
Many opined that Messi's move to the United States will be good for the country as it will help them promote the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The USA, along with Mexico, are set to host the showpiece event four years later. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after reports regarding Lionel Messi's future move emerged:
Messi is currently on international duty as he is leading Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Albiceleste suffered a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their first game.
However, Lionel Scaloni's team are back on track after a 2-0 win against Mexico in their second game. Messi has gotten on the scoresheet for his country in both games.
PSG superstar Lionel Messi lauded Argentina teammate after FIFA World Cup win
PSG superstar Lionel Messi lauded his international teammate Enzo Fernandez after the Benfica youngster scored a spectacular goal against Mexico in the FIFA World Cup.
Messi said (via GOAL):
"I know Enzo very well, here from the national team and I also played against him in the Champions League. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular kid and a very important player for us. I’m very happy for him and for us, because the goal he scored gave us peace of mind in the game. We didn’t expect to start the World Cup with a loss, so we wanted to turn the situation around. Enzo’s great goal ended the game and now we can face the game against Poland in a different way.”
The match against Mexico was a must-win contest for Argentina. The scorecard remained blank for a long time until Messi opened the scoring with a goal in the 64th minute. Then, it was Fernandez who doubled his team's lead in the 87th minute to ensure that the South American powerhouse walk away with a win.
Messi's team is currently placed second in the points table with three points from two games. Poland, who drew their first game against Mexico and won against the Saudi Arabians, are at the top with four points.
