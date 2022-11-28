"Shows how finished he is," "Seems nuts to me" - Football fans react to incredible transfer rumor involving PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Fans reacted to recent reports suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is on his way to MLS club Inter Miami.

The Times reported that Messi is close to joining the David Beckham co-owned MLS side. The Argentine's contract with the Parisians is set to expire next summer.

He is free to negotiate with other clubs from January. Given his form for PSG so far this season, many expected the Argentine to elongate his stay at the French capital.

In 19 games for the French club, Messi has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists so far in the season. His partnership with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is finally starting to blossom and the French club are dreaming of performing well in the UEFA Champions League this season also.

Hence, it's understandable why fans were left shocked with the reports. Many suggested that Messi knows he is finished at the top level and is looking for a move.

Others echoed the opposite sentiment as they believe the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a lot to offer at the highest level of football.

Many opined that Messi's move to the United States will be good for the country as it will help them promote the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The USA, along with Mexico, are set to host the showpiece event four years later. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after reports regarding Lionel Messi's future move emerged:

. @utdcynical Quite mad Messi is going to MLS already considering he’s not washed, guess he doesn’t have anything to prove tbf Quite mad Messi is going to MLS already considering he’s not washed, guess he doesn’t have anything to prove tbf

Laurie @LFCLaurie I know there's nothing left for him to prove in the game, nor will it impact his standing as the GOAT, but Messi deciding to go to the MLS when he still has plenty to offer at the highest level seems nuts to me. I know there's nothing left for him to prove in the game, nor will it impact his standing as the GOAT, but Messi deciding to go to the MLS when he still has plenty to offer at the highest level seems nuts to me.

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Messi following money to the MLS at Age 35 shows how finished he is Messi following money to the MLS at Age 35 shows how finished he is

Cristian Nyari @Cnyari Messi to MLS could signal a new era of growth for the league and American soccer. Especially post World Cup and leading up to 2026. Messi to MLS could signal a new era of growth for the league and American soccer. Especially post World Cup and leading up to 2026.

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Messi at 35 years dey go MLS, but that finished goat doesn’t want to accept he is done… Messi at 35 years dey go MLS, but that finished goat doesn’t want to accept he is done…

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Messi going to the MLS and Ronaldo on his way to Saudi Arabia, really is end of an era… Messi going to the MLS and Ronaldo on his way to Saudi Arabia, really is end of an era…

Messi is currently on international duty as he is leading Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Albiceleste suffered a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their first game.

However, Lionel Scaloni's team are back on track after a 2-0 win against Mexico in their second game. Messi has gotten on the scoresheet for his country in both games.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi lauded Argentina teammate after FIFA World Cup win

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: PSG superstar Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi lauded his international teammate Enzo Fernandez after the Benfica youngster scored a spectacular goal against Mexico in the FIFA World Cup.

Messi said (via GOAL):

"I know Enzo very well, here from the national team and I also played against him in the Champions League. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular kid and a very important player for us. I’m very happy for him and for us, because the goal he scored gave us peace of mind in the game. We didn’t expect to start the World Cup with a loss, so we wanted to turn the situation around. Enzo’s great goal ended the game and now we can face the game against Poland in a different way.”

The match against Mexico was a must-win contest for Argentina. The scorecard remained blank for a long time until Messi opened the scoring with a goal in the 64th minute. Then, it was Fernandez who doubled his team's lead in the 87th minute to ensure that the South American powerhouse walk away with a win.

Messi's team is currently placed second in the points table with three points from two games. Poland, who drew their first game against Mexico and won against the Saudi Arabians, are at the top with four points.

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 1619 votes