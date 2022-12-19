Shubman Gill proclaims Lionel Messi as the GOAT and takes cheeky Cristiano Ronaldo dig after Argentina's World Cup triumph

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo and proclaimed that Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time after Argentina's win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

La Albiceleste defeated France in an all-time classic World Cup final which went into penalties after ending 3-3 after extra-time. Messi opened the scoring for his country from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute before Angel Di Maria added the second.

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 80th and 81st minutes to level the scoring for Les Bleus.

Messi, however, scored yet again in the 108th minute. Mbappe canceled out the effort with a 118th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick, the first ever in a FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina eventually emerged victorious via penalty shootout, managing a 4-2 win in their favor.

Shubman Gill proceeded to take a cheeky dig at Ronaldo as he lauded Messi after La Albiceleste's historic FIFA World Cup triumph. Gill referenced the Portuguese legend's iconic 'Siuu' celebration and tweeted:

"The GREATEST of all time Leo Messi. SIIIIIIUUUUUUU."

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill The GREATEST of all time Leo Messi

SIIIIIIUUUUUUU The GREATEST of all time Leo Messi SIIIIIIUUUUUUU https://t.co/HMgu6Kl085

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup campaigns were completely contrasting

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out of the quarter-finals.

Messi scored seven goals in Qatar whereas Ronaldo scored just one, a penalty in his first game of the tournament. The duo had a contrasting campaign over the course of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also benched for Portugal's knockout games. His former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra also told Sky Sports that the forward might retire from football. He said (via Indian Express):

“I don’t know [what he will do next]. Messi is saying he will retire [from the World Cup], but I don’t know if Ronaldo will retire, That must be a feeling, especially when you are not in the starting XI of your national team, because that is what Cristiano wanted; to play, be fit and to win the World Cup with his country."

Evra added:

“This was his dream; now he doesn’t have that dream. Although I won’t talk for Cristiano, I wouldn’t be surprised if he says he is retiring. Now everything Cristiano does he is a ‘bad person’, a ‘bad player’ or whatever. I wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to retire.”

Idris @Crhedrys The greatest player to ever play the sport called football!!! The GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Cristiano Ronaldo The greatest player to ever play the sport called football!!! The GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/EuwJmeiAMh

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal suffered a 1-0 loss against Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes