“Shut up, work and enjoy being together” – PSG coach Galtier on preparing to bounce back in second leg against Bayern

Christophe Galtier sent a message to his PSG players after the defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, 14 February. The manager wants them to stay quiet and work hard before giving it their all in the second leg.

PSG were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. The Ligue1 side's former player Kingsley Coman scored the winner at the Parc des Princes, while Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Ligue1 meeting with LOSC Lille, Galiter claimed that they were working hard in training. He sent a strong message to his players and said:

"We are silent and we are working. There is a great disappointment after the defeat of Bayern but there is still a second leg. We can hope that with a full and fit squad, we have something to argue about in the second leg. In a difficult time, you have to shut up, work and enjoy being together."

Kylian Mbappe confident of PSG's comeback against Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe is confident that PSG can make a comeback in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Bayern Munich. He believes that the French side can defeat the Bundesliga champions as long as they have the full team.

Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé: “Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well. We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let’s quickly move on & go again.” (C+) Kylian Mbappé: “Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well. We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let’s quickly move on & go again.” (C+)

Speaking after the match, Mbappe said:

"Of course there is always hope, it's only a first leg, it's played over two games. We knew it before the game and we know it even more now. We are going to work, recover everyone and try to start winning again, already it is important to go there to qualify. We only lost 1-0 and there is no longer this away goal rule."

He added:

"If we play our attacking football and score once, we're tied. Afterwards, we will have to play with what we have in our pants to go and get the victory and qualify."

The Frenchman wanted all his teammates to forget about the loss and focus on the second leg. He believes that the Germans find it hard when their opponents attack and said:

"Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well. We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let's quickly move on and go again."

Hours after PSG lost to Bayern, Neymar was spotted playing at a Poker tournament and dining at a McDonald's.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes