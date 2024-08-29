"Sign him please", "Bring him back" - Fans urge UCL side to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as they hail him on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Draw on August 29 for a very special purpose. The Portugal talisman was nominated for a special award by UEFA because of his outstanding record in the UEFA Champions League.

During the ceremony, Ronaldo cheekily mentioned that he might play Champions League again. This statement got his entire fanbase on their toes and people have turned to the first club of Ronaldo's career to make it a reality.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans voiced their opinion on X (formerly Twitter), showering Sporting CP with requests to bring him back into the Champions League. Some of the popular comments on X are as follows:

"Sign him please. he said you never know," requested one fan on X.

"Bring him back," agreed another.

"Ronaldo just go back to this club man," wrote one on X.

Fans implored Sporting CP to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Europe even if for one season, referring to Europe as 'home'.

"Bring him to Europe, even if it's just for a season," opined one fan.

"Bring him home, please," agreed another.

"I’d love it if Cristiano would sign for Sporting again," posted another fan on X.

Some other reactions on X are as follows.

"Legend, Lion, GOAT [goat emoji] - words that perfectly capture the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo. His impact on the game is truly unmatched," announced one fan on X.

"Bring him back and let’s win another UCL," posted another fan.

"Please sign him for one last dance," inferred a netizen on X.

Sporting CP have been drawn with a good mix of teams in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw. At home, the Portuguese club will play against Manchester City, Arsenal, LOSC Lille, and Bologna. Meanwhile, Sporting CP will travel to play against Leipzig, Club Brugge, PSV Eindhoven, and Sturm Graz.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional record in the UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's plethora of records in the UEFA Champions League justifies his title of Mr. Champions League. The Al-Nassr forward has appeared in six Champions League finals and has won the competition five times.

Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer in the competition's history, bagging 140 goals in 183 games. He has also won the Top Scorer Award in seven editions of the tournament - the most by any player in history. The Portuguese forward has scored 10 or more goals in seven consecutive seasons between 2011-12 to 2017-18, scoring a record-breaking 17 goals in the 2013-14 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also the highest scorer in the UCL knockout stages (67) and is also the only player to ever score in three UEFA Champions League finals. In terms of assists, the Portuguese leads the pack with 48 in 183 games - the highest in history. These stats mean that the Al-Nassr forward has a goal contribution once every 88.1 minutes in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also won the most UEFA Club Footballer/Men's Player/Best Player awards (4) and is one of only two players to score in all six games in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Finally, the Portuguese has been nominated in the UEFA.com User's Team of the Year a staggering 15 times (2004 and 2007-2020).

