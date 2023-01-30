Silvio Berlusconi claims he received '100 calls' following ridiculous 'bus full of wh***s’ pledge' before Monza's win against Juventus

Former Italian president Silvio Berlusconi made a bizarre promise to Monza players back in December, claiming that if they managed to defeat Juventus or AC Milan during the rest of the season, he would gift them a bus full of prositutes.

Berlusconi previously said:

"We found a new coach, who was at our youth team, he is good, smart, kind, and able to stimulate (motivate) our lads. I decided to add an extra stimulation, so I told the lads you will play Milan, Juventus, etc, so if you beat one of these big teams, I will have you greeted in the locker room by a bus full of wh***s."

Monza earned a promotion to Serie A last season. They have since defeated the Bianconerri in September. Monza completed the double over the Old Lady as they managed to earn a 2-0 win in the two teams' clash on Sunday, 29 January.

Berlusconi has since claimed that the players have asked him to stand by his words. He said (via Football Italia):

“I already received 100 calls asking me to stand by my word.”

AS Monza's social media posted a funny photo after the win over Juventus. They posted a red bus in front of the Allianz Stadium.

Massimiliano Allegri's team, meanwhile, slid down to the 13th spot in the Serie A table with their defeat. They recently had 15 points deducted due to a ruling in the Plusvalenza case. The Old Lady currently have only 23 points from 20 games as a result of the 15-point deduction.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri urged his team to stay focused

Juventus v AC Monza - Serie A

After their defeat to Monza, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri claimed that players should understand the situation that the club are in and need to respond in each game. He said (Football Italia):

“We must be aware of the position we have in the table at this moment, not of the 38 that we earned. We have 23 points now and must act like it. So after today’s defeat, we have to work on that situation, which momentarily is the real one."

He added:

“Every game is decisive, we need to get out of this vortex as quickly as possible. We have one point from three rounds and that should not happen. We were unbeaten at home until now. Monza are a good side, but we cannot concede those two goals so softly.

