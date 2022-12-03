"Simply no chance" - Arsenal legend claims Harry Kane should have been dropped from England's starting XI at FIFA World Cup 

Paul Merson has stunningly claimed that Harry Kane should not be starting for England at the FIFA World Cup. The pundit believes the Tottenham star is not 100% fit and his lack of fitness is the reason for him not making enough runs into the box.

Kane has registered three assists at the FIFA World Cup but is yet to score a goal. He has started as the striker, but plays a deeper role in the game and makes fewer runs when compared to his Tottenham output.

Writing in his Daily Star column, Merson claimed England would not be winning the FIFA World Cup without Kane getting back into full fitness. He believes the striker should have been dropped for the group-stage matches and said:

"Harry Kane just loves to play football but I really think he would have benefited from sitting out against the USA or Wales. He is now seriously lacking sharpness. He may have the most assists at the World Cup (three) but England need him in the box. There is simply no chance Gareth Southgate's side will win the tournament without Kane in the goals. But I just feel like with his fitness at the moment, he needs to sometimes consider saying: 'You know what, I can't play in this game.'"

Merson added:

"You only have to look at Tottenham's recent League Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest to realise Kane wants to play in every football match but now he doesn't look 100% fit. Sometimes you become a better player when you're not in the team and that would have been the case against the USA or Wales. All of a sudden there are calls for Callum Wilson to start because he looks sharp off the bench. Wilson is a good player but he is nowhere near the level of Kane, it's just because the captain is struggling."

England remain unbeaten at the FIFA World Cup

England are one of the five sides that have gone unbeaten in the group stage of the current FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Harry Kane = Assist King. Harry Kane = Assist King. 👑

The Three Lions defeated Iran and Wales but played out a goalless draw with the United States in their second group-stage game.

Gareth Southgate's side next face Senegal in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

