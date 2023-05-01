“Simply everywhere on the pitch” – Bundesliga star hails Real Madrid man as ‘hardest opponent’ ever

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has named Real Madrid's Luka Modric as the hardest opponent he has faced on the pitch.

The Hungary international has faced Modric just twice as an opponent in his career. The first instance came in March 2019 when Hungary beat Croatia 2-1 in the UEFA 2020 Euros qualifier.

The most recent match-up between the two midfielders occurred during Real Madrid's 2-0 UEFA Champions League group-stage win against RB Leipzig earlier this season. Szoboszlai played the full 90 minutes while Modric was hooked in the 81st minute with the scoreline at 1-0.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder seems to have left a lasting impression on Szoboszlai. The 22-year-old was recently asked by a fan to name the toughest opponent he has faced thus far in his career. He replied, via MadridUniversal:

"Modric. He was – when we played against Real Madrid – simply everywhere on the pitch. If I turned to the left, he was there. If I went to the right, he was there. If I tried to go forward, he was one step ahead of me. When I turned around, he was already behind me. So yeah, that’s why I’d say him."

Modric recorded one key pass, 90% pass completion from his 49 attempted passes, four recoveries and two interceptions against Die Rotten Bullen. He also won three out of the four duels he contested in what was a complete performance in midfield.

The 37-year-old recently injured himself during Real Madrid's 4-2 win against UD Almeria on April 24. Carlo Ancelotti has even claimed that the vitally-important Croatian could miss the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6.

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid need to sign a striker in the near future

Carlo Ancelotti has given his approval to Real Madrid to sign a potential long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The 35-year-old has aged like fine wine, winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or and scoring 29 goals in 37 games across competitions this season. Nothing lasts forever, and Ancelotti knows that is the case with the French striker as well.

Ancelotti recently told reporters, via Football-Espana:

"The project for the future for the club is to sign a 9, because Karim is the age he is. But Karim is doing very well up until now and while he is in good condition, it’s working very well. It’s true that Karim has had his up and downs, but Rodrygo has progressed, Asensio has progressed."

Real Madrid do not have a natural No. 9 to replace Benzema in the long run. Rodrygo Goes majorly plays down the right flank while Marco Asensio, like Benzema, is on a contract that expires this summer.

