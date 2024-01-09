"Simply family dinner" - Thiago Silva's wife shares astonishing bill as she dines at luxurious restaurant with Chelsea defender

Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle was stunned by a staggering restaurant bill she picked up while at a family dinner with the Chelsea star.

Silva and Isabelle visited the fancy Novikov Restaurant in London's Mayfair. They ate well judging by the receipt posted on the latter's Instagram account. The family tucked into items such as King Crab, Maki Prawn Tempura, and Salmon.

However, it cost the Chelsea defender and his wife a remarkable £900.30. She posted a snap of the bill on her Instagram story, captioning it with an astonished emoticon:

"A simple family dinner."

Expand Tweet

The Silva's shouldn't be too surprised with the amount of money spent at the Asian and Italian restaurant. The Sun claims that other football stars have dined at the London spot, including former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and England captain Harry Kane.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has also visited the restaurant, as have Wayne Rooney, Neymar, and Robin van Persie. It's clearly a popular choice for dining out despite its expensive menu.

Silva enjoyed his meal after his exploits in the Blues' 4-0 win against Preston North End in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (January 6). The Brazilian came off the bench to score a header as his side advanced to the fourth round where they'll face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva reacts to Chelsea's victory against Preston North End

Thiago Silva was on target as the Blues cruised through to the fourth round.

Chelsea started the year off with a fine home victory against EFL Championship outfit Preston. Mauricio Pochettino's men dominated the second half, with goals from Armando Broja, Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Enzo Fernandez.

Silva rose highest in the 66th minute to send a powerful header past Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. It helped the west Londoners secure a much-needed win in a topsy-turvy campaign thus far.

The 39-year-old took to X following the game to send a message to his club's fans. He said:

"Great start to the year. Come on, blues!"

Silva has been a mainstay in Pochettino's side this season, appearing 21 times across competitions. He's helped Chelsea keep five clean sheets, and chipped in with two goals.

However, speculation is growing over the former PSG defender's future at Stamford Bridge. His contract expires at the end of the season and the club have reportedly decided they won't be offering him an extension.

Silva joined the Blues in August 2020 as a free agent after leaving PSG. He's since made 138 appearances across competitions, winning three major trophies including the UEFA Champions League.