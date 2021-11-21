Sir Alex Ferguson’s choice to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United revealed: Reports

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has backed PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino as his choice of replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After his retirement in 2013, Ferguson had famously backed fellow Scotsman David Moyes. Manchester United have tried four different managers since 2013. Ryan Giggs was also given a run of fixtures as player-manager after the sacking of David Moyes.

Manchester United have run out of patience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ferguson has singled out Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino as his choice of replacement for the Norwegian. Pochettino is currently employed by PSG and is handling what is arguably the most-stacked offensive squad in world football, ever.

After 14 Ligue 1 games, PSG are 12 points adrift at the top of the table. They have eight points from four Champions League games. In such a scenario, the club’s owners will have no intentions in letting the former Tottenham Hotspur manager go.

Manchester United have in recent days been linked to Zinedine Zidane, apart from former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

However, the club’s supporters will obviously not be too pleased with Rodgers. While Mauricio Pochettino has been on the wishlist for many a United supporter, prising him away from PSG might prove to be an impossible task.

Sir Alex Ferguson backs Pochettino amid rumors of Zidane, Rodgers and Erik ten Hag to replace Manchester United manager

Prising Pochettino away from PSG mid-season does not seem to be an option available to Manchester United. Zidane has not been employed since leaving Real Madrid for a second time in May 2021. He has a trophy laden cabinet that will be attractive to the Old Trafford faithful.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has since led Celtic to two Scottish Championships. He is currently doing a decent job at Leicester City.

Manchester United were only recently defeated by Leicester 4-2. It provided a glimpse of how lethal Rodgers’ United could be with the wealth of attacking riches that the club still boasts of.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took charge of Manchester United, no other Premier League club has spent more on transfers Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took charge of Manchester United, no other Premier League club has spent more on transfers https://t.co/lLhFEiywOT

Finally, Manchester United have also been linked with Ajax’s Erik ten Hag. The former Dutch centre-back brings the two things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was accused of not possessing. A footballing philosophy and a proven track record of winning trophies.

Ten Hag has helped Ajax to two domestic championships and two KNVB cups since joining in December 2017. He also led them to the UEFA Champions League final in 2019. They were knocked out due to a last-minute goal from Brazilian Lucas Moura.

Zinedine Zidane is rumored to have rejected Manchester United for the time being. Hence, Erik Ten Hag might prove to be the most popular choice among United supporters to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

