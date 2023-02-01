"Sitting there and rubbing their hands"- Liverpool transfer target's price tipped to skyrocket after Enzo Fernandez's £105m Chelsea move 

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has warned Liverpool that Borussia Dortmund's asking price for Jude Bellingham could skyrocket following Enzo Fernandez's £105 million move to Chelsea.

The Blues secured the signature of the Argentine international from Benfica on transfer deadline day for a British transfer record fee of £105 million. Liverpool are thought to have identified the England international as their primary target for the summer but could struggle to match Dortmund's demands. Jordna told talkSPORT:

“They're talking about Bellingham now, and Dortmund are going to be sitting there and rubbing their hands because of the situation that Liverpool find themselves in. If Liverpool can raise the cash, then it's an interesting place to go because he can be part of a regeneration and part of the legacy of that football club."

Jordan has predicted that Dortmund could ask for a fee in the region of £125-150 million for the Englishman:

"With Klopp in his pomp, I'd like to see him there. I hate this sort of conversation but if you're going to talk about this kid going from Benfica for £105 million, then you're looking at Bellingham, and you're starting to move into the territory of £125-150 million. They won't be asking for it on the drip either. They'll be saying we have a load of suitors, so you pay it, and pay it now.”

Chelsea were the busiest team in the last two transfer windows, spending more than £500 million. Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, made just one addition in January, bringing in Cody Gakpo for £37 million.

Jurgen Klopp looking to complete shock move for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante on a free transfer this summer. The France international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining Chelsea from Leicester City for £32 million in 2016.

He has won six trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including a Premier League and UEFA Champions League. However, the tireless midfielder has been forced to spend almost the entirety of the ongoing 2022-23 season on the sidelines.

He has missed 26 games across competitions for Graham Potter's side due to a long-term hamstring injury.

