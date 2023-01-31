Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looking to complete shock move for Chelsea midfielder with Todd Boehly scheduling meeting: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in roping in Chelsea star N'Golo Kante on a free transfer in the upcoming summer.

Kante, 31, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining the Blues from Leicester City for £32 million in 2016. So far, he has guided his current club to a total of six trophies, including a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League crown.

A tireless presence at the center of the park, the France international has spent almost the entirety of the ongoing 2022-23 season on the sidelines. He has missed 26 matches across all competitions so far for Graham Potter's side due to a long-term hamstring injury.

According to El Nacional, Klopp has requested the Liverpool top brass to snap up Kante on a Bosman move ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 55-year-old manager is a huge admirer of the former SM Caen ace and is of the opinion that he would fit into his plans perfectly.

The Reds are aiming to launch a move for Kante to weaken their direct rival. Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently working behind the scenes to prevent their star's departure. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has already scheduled a meeting with the player and his agent to convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge, as per the aforementioned report.

Overall, Kante has scored 13 goals and contributed 15 assists in 262 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.

Apart from Kante, the Merseyside outfit are also keeping tabs on the likes of Jude Bellingham, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Sofyan Amrabat, Declan Rice, Sander Berge and Emmanuel Kouadio Kone.

John Barnes urges Liverpool to launch move for 24-year-old Chelsea academy graduate

In an interview with Freebets.com, Liverpool legend John Barnes was asked whether Chelsea star Mason Mount would be a quality addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad in the upcoming summer. He replied:

"Absolutely. He can play in any of the front three positions or the midfield positions. He's got a great attitude, he's still young, he's English, he understands and he works really hard. But alongside [Jude] Bellingham, [Declan] Rice... most of the players whom we would want to improve us now won't be available in January."

Mount, 24, has popped up on Liverpool's radar due to his ongoing contract situation, according to The Guardian. He is in the final 18 months of his current deal and is yet to pen an improved contract to extend his stay with Chelsea.

