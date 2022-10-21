“Situation to remain the same until Monday” – Journalist provides update on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United against Sheriff Tiraspol

ESPN journalist Rob Dawson has given an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United amidst his suspension by the club.

United announced on October 20 that Ronaldo would be dropped for the side's clash with Chelsea on October 22 due to his actions against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese forward stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the 2-0 win over Spurs on October 19, sparking a huge backlash.

The Red Devils' announcement did not detail how long the player faced out of the first-team.

However, Dawson has revealed that there is a chance he will return to face FC Sherriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on October 27:

"Cristiano Ronaldo back at Carrington today for individual training with fitness coaches. Situation to remain the same until Monday. Chance that he will be back in contention to play vs FC Sheriff on Thursday but decision will be left to Ten Hag."

Cristiano Ronaldo did comment on the situation with a post on social media explaining that his emotions got the better of him.

He wrote:

"I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us."

He headed to the Carrington training ground on October 21 at 8:30am to train with the U21s but was told he would be doing individual training with coaches instead.

Ronaldo's current deal with United runs until next summer, although there is the option of a 12-month extension.

He has made 12 appearances this season, scoring two goals and has struggled for form.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January

Ronaldo could be heading out of Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly considering releasing Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract as they have doubts over potential suitors come January.

However, if there are any takers, then it seems that the forward will be heading out of Old Trafford.

That was not the stance the club held throughout the summer as the Portuguese looked to move to a side competing in the Champions League.

Ronaldo missed the entirety of the Red Devils' summer pre-season tour but his return to the team has seen him play a bit-part role under Erik ten Hag.

The Manchester United boss has been the decisive factor over Ronaldo's punishment for his actions against Tottenham midweek.

Ten Hag's strict discipline is being backed by the club and he is getting the final say on Ronaldo.

Perhaps if the Dutchman tells Manchester United's hierarchy to part with Ronaldo in January then they will accept his demands.

