  • "Sky is the limit for him" - Clarence Seedorf says Manchester United starlet reminds him of himself, claims 19-year-old has one key attribute

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Jun 11, 2024 15:46 GMT
Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain: Semi-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
Clarence Seedorf is a massive admirer of the Red Devils youngster.

Clarence Seedorf has hailed Kobbie Mainoo by comparing the Manchester United wonderkid to himself. The Dutchman is recognized as one of the greatest midfielders in history, enjoying an illustrious career at AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid.

Mainoo has earned plaudits amid a breakout season at Old Trafford. He's set to represent England at Euro 2024, and many expect him to shine in Germany.

Seedorf gave a glowing verdict of Mainoo in an interview with Rio Ferdinand on his Vibe with FIVE podcast. He told the Manchester United legend:

"He (Mainoo) reminds me of a young me with his body and movement, but the thing that he has that I never did is his maturity on the ball at such a young age. Sky is the limit for him."
Mainoo was excellent for Erik ten Hag's Reds last season and one of their most important players. He posted five goals and one assist in 32 games across competitions, showing the maturity that Seedorf alluded to.

The versatile midfielder scored several impressive goals and bagged the winner in a man-of-the-match performance in the FA Cup final. He showed quick-thinking to guide Bruno Fernandes' slick pass beyond Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson at Wembley in a 2-1 win.

"I'm just Kobbie" - Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo honored to be nicknamed the 'Stockport Seedorf'

Kobbie Mainoo touched on comparisons with AC Milan great Clarence Seedorf.
Seedorf's analysis is high praise for the Manchester United teenager who took the Premier League by storm last season. He booked a ticket to Euro 2024 as a member of Gareth Southgate's squad, capping off a phenomenal year.

Mainoo was humble when asked about comparisons between himself and Seedorf. He'd been dubbed the 'Stockport Seedorf' (via BBC Sport):

"It's great to be compared to a legend like Seedorf but at the end of the day I'm just Kobbie."

Mainoo has a long way to go to replicate Seedorf's incredible career. The Dutch icon was nicknamed 'Il Professore' because of his versatility and all-round abilities. He made 432 appearances for Milan, posting 62 goals and 68 assists. He won four UEFA Champions League trophies and 16 other major honors before retiring in 2014.

Ten Hag has overseen the Stockport-born midfielder's rise at Manchester United. The Dutch coach has warned fans and the media not to get carried away, as too much pressure will be placed on the Red Devils' breakout star.

Edited by Matthew Guyett
