Sky Sports has issued an apology for pundit Tim Sherwood's comments regarding Manchester City. The pundit had claimed that the Premier League champions "make their own rules up" regarding buying players in the transfer market.

The Cityzens have spent over €100 million in the winter transfer window after their Premier League title defence went awry in the first half of the season, winning just one game from early November until late December.

The transfer window saw City sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for €75 million. They also got Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for €40 million and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for €37 million. That comes amid the shadow of 115 charges the club face for allegedly breaking financial rules, with the verdict set to be announced later this year.

Speaking about City's transfer window activity and the charges they face, Tiim Sherwood said on Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"They seem to be the only team that can spend money and they've got 115 charges over their head. Perhaps they know something. If there are players available they will go and get them, even if they have to pay over the top. They don't care. Man City make their own rules up."

Later during the show, host Simon Thomas apologised to Manchester City on behalf of Sky Sports for Sherwood's comments:

"We had a conversation earlier today about Manchester City and their transfer business. There was a comment made about Man City and the rules. I just want to say they are absolutely not the views of Sky Sports, and we apologise to Manchester City for those comments."

The Cityzens are fourth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool (53(, after 23 games, following their 3-1 home win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Manchester City boss defends club's transfer market movements

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended the club's decision to make three signings in the ongoing January transfer window. He explained that successful teams have to spend money (via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“People are saying: Man City are spending again! Evert successful team in this country in the last two/three decades spent more than the other clubs."

He also revealed that the Cityzens haven't spent more than other clubs:

"In last five years, we are 11th in net spend. All clubs who have access go to the market, every club.”

City might be struggling to maintain their winning form but they remain in the hunt for three trophies this season: Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

